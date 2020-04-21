THE GLORY OF EASTER: BY Joe Van Langenberg

Now that Easter is almost at our collective doorstep, we should turn the searchlight into the deep recesses of our inner being, thus enabling us to examine our conscience; in a bid to find out, whether we could have had, given the benefit of hindsight, steered our lives on a trajectory, which could have benefited us, as well as our brothers and sisters, whom at times we could have hurt; either intentionally or otherwise.

Easter is a time for reflection. It serves as a catalyst, to rise above differences, petty or otherwise, be more respectful, tolerant, but more importantly, to be empathetic to the feelings of those going through a bad patch, not gloating at others’ misfortune and extending the hand of friendship to those fallen by the wayside and whose lives have been torn asunder by heartache and disillusionment.

It is also a time to mend broken fences and rebuild burnt bridges, in an attempt to flush out the stagnant water collected under the bridges of time; due to estrangement, born out of silly misunderstandings, The resurrection of Jesus Christ, should give renewed hope to the down-hearted. And to everyone else, lacking the motivation to wake up to the dawn of yet another day; because they feel their lives have spiraled out of control.

There’s nothing wrong in attending church services and listening to sermons. However, it’s not the be-all and end-all of what the resurrection of Jesus Christ is all about. Showing a modicum of kindness and compassion, to those in need of both, are far more significant and far more necessary. We cannot change the world, nor can we help everyone. What we can do however, is contribute our mite, by lighting up the lives of those, who have lost the motivation to carry on in the midst of adversity. May one and all enjoy a happy Easter, but not lose sight of what really counts. Look after yourselves and each other. Pax Vobiscum, or put simply, Peace be unto you all!







