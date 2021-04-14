THE HON ALEX HAWKE MP

MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND

MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS

MESSAGE FOR SINHALESE AND TAMIL NEW YEAR

To all Australians who are celebrating the Sinhalese and Tamil New Year, I send my warmest wishes for the year ahead.

The arrival of a New Year symbolises a new beginning. As you begin to prepare yourselves and your households for the upcoming celebrations, I hope you take this time to reflect on the past year and welcome in the New Year and the hope and opportunities it will bring.

With everyday life in Australia gradually returning to normal, I am so pleased that you can look forward to celebrating cherished events and traditional festivals such as this, with your families and community again.

The Sinhalese and Tamil communities have made significant contributions to our nation,

particularly in supporting those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia is honoured to have the opportunity to celebrate a festival that promotes goodwill, friendship and forgiveness – values which are instilled in our national framework.

As you join with family and friends in celebration of the New Year, I wish you every happiness, good health and prosperity.

Subha Alut Avuruddak vēvā

Iniya Tamil Puttantu Nal Vazhthukkal