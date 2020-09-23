The Jetliners–courtesy of Patrick Ranasinghe

1 Puppet On A String 2 Hi Lili Hi Lo 3 Guantan Amera Vocal by Sohan Pieris 4 FrutoDe Mare Vocal by Mignonne

"It is the 1960s in Ceylon (now known as Sri Lanka) and on the Saturday morning at 8am every teenager would flock round their radios to listen to the most popular band in the land "The Fabulous JETLINERS ". The show was sponsored by a popular brand of Ceylon tea named SUNGOLD TEA. Hence the name "THE SUNGOLD SHOW". This is a sample of the excellent music produced by the then Teenage group now residing overseas but still continue playing their own style of music. Sit back and listen to this group of fantastic musicians."









The Jetliners On The Sungold show EP








