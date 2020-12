by In

The Past Presidents of the Old Joes Club dinner at the Colombo Club

L to R – Lakshman Silva 2003 – 2005

Lalith Gamlath 2005 – 2007

Jermyn Fernando 1995 – 1996

Harry de Sayrah 1982 – 1984

Nandi Anthony 2008 – 2009

Past President Manik Pereira 2001 – 2003 who hosted the Dinner could not attend.

The College name board in attachment was donated by A F Raymond & Co at Harry de Sayrah’s request some 55 years ago