“THE PEARL OF THE EAST” CEYLON – By Des Kelly

If ever there was a Encyclopaedia on Ceylon, written by a former Prime Minister who was reputed to be the best ever, to have run this little Island, then THIS IS IT.

Because it is so very comprehensive, and I would dearly love to have it read by as many Sri Lankans who now reside in practically every corner of the globe, I am hopeful that this fascinating account about Ceylon and it's various Charismatic Characters who adorned the Land that was once compared with the original Garden of Aden, could be suitably divided and featured on the best website of the modern era, namely eLanka.









Many of us had to leave our Island Paradise reluctantly, so, being a songwriter, I decided to write a song entitled

Calypso d/Ceylon, the lyrics of which will introduce the rest of this exciting Encyclopaedia. Readers will have to be satisfied with the division of this story, starting off with "Calypso d/Ceylon" lyrics only.









This lovely little Country that we lived in,

Filled with natural beauty, up to the brim,

She attracted tourists, from near and far,

And was called Ceylon, but now, Sri Lanka.

It was a Country that, beyond doubt,

There was really something, to talk about,

Take her other name, to say in the least,

Ceylon was the famous “Pearl of the East”.

Take Colombo, Kandy, or even Galle,

Just take any place in Lanka at all,

The motto of our Land was “Simplicity”,

Interlaced with warm hospitality.

We have had some very good years of life,

We have also had our struggles and strife,

But, however dismal, was the outlook,









Peace came always first, in our Country’s book.

After everything is all said and done,

There can never be another Ceylon,

With her elephants and coconut trees,

Where flowers in profusion, sway in the breeze.

Every word in this Calypso is true,

Otherwise I would not sing it to you,

Now, that all her banners we have unfurled,

Our homeland too, will take her place in the World.

Ceylon too, will take her place in the World. D.K.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

