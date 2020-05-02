The Perfect Educational Solution for Present “Covid 19 Outbreak” from Lyceum Schools – Sri Lanka.

It gives great honor to communicate that we, Lyceum have launched the first phase of E-Learning at the Lyceum Group along with the instigation of curfew, on the 16th of March 2020. For the first time in the history of Lyceum, the Ordinary level and Advanced Level examinations semester were also successfully conducted online.

During the 1st phase E-learning at Lyceum, the teachers create virtual classrooms where they can upload lessons, projects or assignments, while other virtual learning options include interactive quizzes and games. E-Learning at Lyceum is also inclusive of audio, video and other document forms of resources. Students can also replay the previous lessons since they are recorded ones, whenever required. This has been a great advantage that allows the students to learn and relearn at their own pace.



Creative and innovative educational options are now more available than before with e learning system. Lyceum International School network hopes to advance and expand this distance learning process further in order to avoid the occurrence of any unexpected or unseen problems .Lyceum’s online learning system has already been successful due to the commitment and proficiency of the teachers and its leadership.

While Lyceum International Schools emphasize on keeping the children psychologically engaged during this period, the schools have also allowed students to study according to their convenience without causing them to feel overwhelmed. Lyceum decided to gradually upload lessons daily for different subjects from Grade 1 to 12 such as Science, Literature, French and etc.

Lyceum International Schools chose to cover the syllabus for the Grade 10 National and Grade 12 National students who will be sitting for their exams this year, soon after the curfew was imposed. School was closed only from the 10th to the 20th of April, this year while the schools 3rd term began from Nursery up to Grade 12, on the 20th of April 2020.

To commemorate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the school did not resort to any celebration since a celebration at this point in time, seemed immoral. As an alternative, we organized a special Avurudu project featuring the theme “Let’s heal the world in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year!” to create a collective positive vibe towards the world. Accordingly, the students published their blessings and prayers with wishes for the well-being of the global community. All the members of the Lyceum community joined the same project by lighting a lamp at 9.23am, on the 12th of April, in order to create a strong global effect of healing.

The students conveyed their wishes through drawings sent across the school community network app which became part of a “Mirror Wall” concept. The Prefects’ Guild rose to the occasion by creating a video consisting of wishes sent through our communications app.

In addition, The “Dry Land Plan” project which consists of series dry land activity instructional videos has been sent to young swimmers to maintain their fitness. The student should respond with relevant pictures or videos that will be marked as attendance. To encourage the students to maintain physical health. Lyceum organized a “Dry Land Workout video competition” which requires students to submit creative workout videos. Students’ enthusiasm on this behalf was well reflected due to their high participation rate.

The Girl Guides launched a special project featuring the theme “14 Days quarantine challenge Activity pack” where the participants were given challenges and had to post pictures of their work on the E Learning Platform.

Lyceum also plans to conduct a Cybernetic Vesak celebration. The students are to design e-Vesak cards, and the school has already organized competitions for drawing, essay writing and Bhakti Geetha for which entries can be submitted through our E Platform. All Lyceum schools will be involved in the festivities, as students from each branch will perform one Vesak Drama and Bodu Bathi Gee which will be virtually guided and organized by the Aesthetic department and the Speech & Drama Departments of each respective branch school. Moreover, Lyceum is also organizing a live Dhamma sermon followed by a “Mau-Piya Wandana program”.

Mr. Nikitha Grero Chief Visionary Officer of Lyceum International schools, Sri Lanka, speaking on this solution said, “E- Learning has been developed for more than two years at Lyceum. The 2nd phase of the program, will take the education process to a level of pure excellence. The members of the management and the academic staff are truly committed with hard work to make this virtual process a success. I take great honor in applauding all my team including every single teacher for their unwavering efforts to upgrade this online teaching learning process to the top level during this period.

No matter how technologically advanced we grow; we will continue to stay true to our traditions and be rooted in our cultural orientation. While guiding the students to be sensible and responsible citizens take over the future, we essentially encourage simplicity in them as “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication”.

Janitha C. Dissanayake

Media Secretary – Lyceum International Schools







