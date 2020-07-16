The Peterite Chorale: A Brief History

One of Colombo’s most established and renowned choral groups, The Peterite Chorale, is an all-male choral group that consists entirely of past Peterites. A versatile group of Tenor and Bass voices, The Chorale performs a wide variety of music and has been highly acclaimed over the years for its astounding and unique performances.

The history of The Chorale dates back to 1992 when a group of dedicated past students attended the annual Peterite Easter Cantata presented by The Choir of St. Peter’s College, at the College chapel. The late Very Rv. Fr. Joe Wickremasinghe, the Rector at the time, suggested they extend the musical and singing tradition of St. Peter’s by participating at future Easter Cantatas. With this was born ‘The Peterite Chorale’.











The annual Easter Cantata which was the brainchild of the then incumbent College music teacher at St. Peter’s, Ms. Priyanthi Seneviratne provided the ideal platform for past Peterites to come together at this annual event which soon extended to their participation at the annual College Carols as well.

Its maiden performance was at the Peterite Easter Cantata of 1993, with just 12 members. The Chorale, who by their dedication and love for music and harmony, built and sustained and grew over the years, under the able guidance and direction of Stefan Corera, from its inception to formidable numbers that swelled the ranks with the passing of years. Peterites, who on leaving school, found enjoyment and meaning in working together, musically, for the benefit of the College and various other charities. Through the years it has grown steadily, with ages ranging from 18 to 50+, and now boasts of a membership in excess of 60 under its current chorale director Sanjeev Dabare. Many, though resident overseas, continue to stay in touch and where opportunity presents join in the performances! Few of the present members were privileged to have their choral roots instilled by the late Fr. Claver Perera one of the nation’s best known tenors, to whom The Chorale & St. Peter’s owe much of its chorale heritage, while others have passed through tutelage of devoted teachers, the likes of Mrs Astride De Costa, Miss Noreen De Zilwa and Mrs Priyanthi [Seneviratne] Van Dort.

The Chorale has added depth and versatility to its music by the contribution of its very own exceptional, Peterite musicians, such as Neomal de Alwis, Dilip Seneviratne, and Yohan de Alwis, Royston & Billy Fernando, Christopher Prins and the famed saxophonist the late Gavin Senn. It has also benefited much from the encouragement and strong support received from other Peterite stalwarts such as Mano Chanmugam and Jerome de Silva.

The Chorale made its first public stage debut through: ‘Virtus et Veritas’ the diamond jubilee concert of St Peter’s in 197. Other major performances of The Peterite Chorale were at: Voices for Hospice, a performance in aid of the Cancer ward in Maharagama, in 1997, ‘Different Beat’ a concert at St Peter’s in 1999. While performing annually at the traditional Easter Cantata at St. Peter’s, te Chorale has also performed with at many other events around Colombo, notably with the Symphony Orchestra of Sri Lanka at several of their annual Christmas Concerts.

The Chorale has steadily increased its performances and repertoire to a variety of choral music ranging from classical, choral to modern popular music and spirituals. [Bless This House, You’ll Never Walk Alone, For the Longest Time, In the Still of the Night, Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho, When the Saints Go Marching In are just a few of the all-time favorites of the Chorale which illustrate the variety of choral music they render.]

In 2003, the Chorale celebrated its 10th year in grand musical style, with two sell-out performances at the Lionel Wendt, titled “A Decade Together… Forever”. The show received rave reviews from the critics and was highly appreciated by a vast number of Colombo’s music lovers. Later productions of The Chorale include Resonance in 2009 and Legacy in 2013. Most recently The Chorale marked its 25th Year with a well-attended thanksgiving service in August 2018, at St. Mary’s Church Bambalapitiya collaborating with Soul Sounds and the St. Mary’s Chorale Group and accompanied by Neranjan De Silva.

Due to events local and abroad, the Easter Cantatas of 2019 and 2020 were not to be held, which led the Chorale to produce a virtual rendition of “Risen to Reign” in May 2020.

While the main lure of its membership is the love for music and the opportunity to stay connected with ones Alma Mater; camaraderie, fellowship, the enjoyment of each other’s company and pure joy of singing together is what makes The Peterite Chorale a group that is unique in its culture and will ensure it lives on through the multiple generations as it has seen now in its ranks.

As St Peters College gears up for its Centenary celebration in 2022 The Peterite Chorale will no doubt play a vital role in marking the event in the annals of its own history!