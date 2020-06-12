“THE REAL ROCKET MAN” – By Des Kelly

There have been a few of them recently, most of them fakes, but finally, here is the guy who WILL succeed, simply because he doesn’t know the meaning of the word failure.

Close to 9 BILLION now, and counting, Earth’s population is steadily becoming overcrowded, so a new Planet HAS to be found soon.

The story of the “Real Rocket Man came to me via a good friend and Musician who rarely “blows his own trumpet”, & whose name Dallas Achilles needs no introduction at all to us, Sri Lankans. The story is one of the most interesting ones ever to be shown on Video, so please do watch it, friends. To find and populate a new Planet, even if he has to keep trying from Dawn till Dusk, and because I do love poetry, remember Elon Reeve Musk.He really IS

“THE REAL ROCKET MAN”!!.

Desmond Kelly.

