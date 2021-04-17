The ROYAL WICKS of Colombo 13

This is a Graceful and loving tribute by an Adopted son, remembering the 10th death anniversary of a Faithful and Amazing Father, Crowned as Royalty by the Universal King.

Worthy and fitting credentials to a Fabulous Family that left unforgettable humanitarian memories in the hearts of the cosmopolitan inhabitants who lived in the hamlet of Colombo North during the sixties and the seventies.

King Harris and Queen Chandra (how Lasantha addressed his parents) were loved by the people they served. For their name’s sake, beyond many other acts of humble service to humanity, they raised six Prince and Princesses of Royal descent and myself (the writer) of this account became Knighted by default by snatching away one of their precious Princesses.

What you are about to read are pure and unedited facts of this unassuming Royal Family.

Harris was a descendent of the Wickremetunge clan from the southern part of the Island whose father was a landed proprietor in Kotahena, owning many houses. Chandra was the only child of the Dharmawardene couple from Panadura. Chandra’s father, a Sinhala scholar and a school principal in the Kalutara District of the southern province of the island.

This coming February 2022, Chandra will be 100, still living with us in Canada.

Harris’s parents owned real estates in Kandy, Nuwaraeliya and Colombo. Harris’ mother Rosland Silva was the Sister of a Humble politician from the up-country; George R de Silva popularly known to the people “Ape George”. They were a powerful Royalty in the Kandy province.

Harris’ father, William Wicremetuge, a powerful real estate magnet originally from the south of the Island.

Harris’ marriage to Chandra required a letter written in pure Sinhala to impress the future Father-in-law. who was a Sinhala Scholar, famous writer of Sihala educational literature?

Rukmani, the second daughter who took the lead role of caring for them in their senior years recalls a story told to her by her father, how Harris had to get another Sinhala scholar to write a forceful and attractive letter to Chandra’s parents as the bait to fish in his future bride to marry the CEO of “Home and Home Company”

Harris doted on his children, he loved them, protected them under his wings, 24 hours of the day. He did not want to send his children to any other school other than the two prestigious schools in Kotahena. It came to pass, Rukmani was not allowed to move into upper school without a Baptismal certificate from the Catholic Church. What did Harris do? He got Baptized to help his children to progress. This act became the Blessing in disguise for all of his children. Rukmani remembers this moment in her life as the most caring and sacrificial father.

Harris was very meticulous and punctual in everything he did. He planned his trips, months before, he packs his bags and reminds his children daily until the plane takes off. The photograph at the beginning of this article is one of many memorable displays of all his loved family in his bedroom where Chandra is the sole occupant. There is a large collection of Newspaper articles written by Lasantha, many achievements of his children, awards and tributes of many dignitaries written by him and to him are still in the vaults of their bedroom.

In the year 1965, at the age of 17, I had no clue to what was going on outside the walls of the College Boarding at St. Benedicts.

Kotahena was truly the shining jewel of the city of Colombo, where the best of humans lived around the biggest Cathedral in the country, famous Temples and crowded Kovils of Kochikade.

Kotahena was a peaceful home for all religious sects. Everyone lived in harmony as one happy family.

Everyone loved the “Wikremetunge’s”.

They were a traditional Sinhalese-Buddhist family, with Harris’ blood inclined to pure Politics, coming down from a relative of Harris’ Mother who was a humble politician from the upcountry (Mr. George R de Silva).

Harris’ childhood was spent in Kotahena, around the empire of his father who owned many real estates along the Wall street (today named St. Benedict’s Mawatha). Though Harris’ father owned many houses in Kotahena, his parents did not allocate any inheritance to him. The reason could be that his father did not leave a written will before he passed away.

During the 2nd world war Harris had joined the British Army and was stationed in Egypt for a short while until his mother petitioned the government to bring him back to Srilanka.

Harris was an active member of the civil service union for the port authorities. The roots of his political career emerged as a defender of the working class.

During his tenure in politics, he became the Deputy Mayor of the city of Colombo North. He was one of the originating members of the United National Party later turned independent.

Harris was true to his constituents with his oath to the credential “Justice of Peace”

He had to purchase some land from his other Siblings to build a dwelling for his family in Kotahena. His children attended the prestigious Christian Schools where most of the elite families of Colonial descent were enrolled. This scenario made Kotahena the Jewel state of Colombo.

Today, 90% of those families, including his very own are scattered around the Globe.

Life in Srilanka in the seventies became a stench to the middle-class citizens.

In 1980, Harris and Chandra along with their three Daughters relocated, making Canada their home. Harris himself could not separate his heart from the people who were with him throughout his pollical career. He returned to Srilanka while Chandra and the last sister continued for another five years in Canada.

In 1992 Harris and Chandra returned to Canada as permanent residence.

The three sons were visiting their parents in Canada every year until the dreadful day, January 8th of 2009, Lasantha’s demise. Lasantha, the last of the Prince (siblings) paid the full price of Righteousness coming down from his Righteous parents.

Harris’ life and his family were destined to be Royal citizens of the Universe. He was crowned in Canada with full honors. Since then, three of his daughters have followed suit.

The prophesy for Harris’s Royalty began by the will of the one who formed him in the womb of his mother, revealed to him only at the age 72.