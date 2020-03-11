







THE SHEER MAGIC OF KAFRINJA MUSIC: – By Joe Van Langenberg

Listening to the recent video clip of the vivacious Mariezelle Gunatilleke (posted on facebook) extolling the virtues of “Kandy Lamisse”, brought back nostalgic memories of the distant & not-too-distant past. This was a song (bearing the same title) she released, while navigating unchartered waters during the late 60’s, 70’s, or thereabouts. And by Golly, hasn’t she cut the mustard over the decades, with impeccable finesse? “Kandy Lamisse” has become her piece de resistance; her magnum opus, if you like. The said song is a delicious mishmash of Kafrinja & Baila; which brings me to the subject under reference. According to reliable sources, dyed-in-the-wool music lovers & students of music, Kafrinja which was said to have had its roots initially entrenched in Afro rock; but over time traversed a different trajectory, was given a renewed lease on life, by the charismatic Wally Bastiansz; a trail-blazer & the brainchild of one of the most unique brands of music, which stamped it’s personal identity on the hallowed turf of the music industry. Wally, under whose tutelage, many wannabes cut their musical teeth, fused both Kafrinja & Baila; a brilliant combination which took the industry by storm. The so-called Batticaloa Burghers, who were frowned upon by their more hoity-toity class-conscious counterparts & marginised, even pigeonholed; on account of their “bizarre” dress sense & inability to speak the “Queen’s English”; which doesn’t happen to be the cream of the crop, by any stretch of imagination, found comfort in this stimulating brand of music; which had an infectious tempo & pulsating rhythm, that made even the most conservative lose their inhibitions. Over the years, the combination of Kafrinja & Baila has become a force to be reckoned with. Nonetheless, with the passing of time, introduction of modern technology mixed marriages & mixed ethnicities, there has been a noticeable decline in terms of its Portugese influence; although it hasn’t lost it’s clout. Love it or loathe it, Kafrinja music is here to stay. And that’s heartening; given that the same has been meted out with step-motherly treatment by some music critics, who by penning unfavourable reviews, have almost succeeded in relegating it to the limbo of forgotten things. But like the proverbial phoenix, it has risen from the ashes; continuing its forward march, while keeping its identity & dignity intact.