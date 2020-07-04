The Silver Fawn Club: Happy 50 Years of Friendship By Alan Western

The migration of several Ceylonese families to Brisbane in the early 1960s brought about the need for social functions for this group of expats. Eric Ferdinands and Fred Foenander set about organising Socials, House Parties and New Year’s Eve dances in the Brisbane area. In 1969 they got together with Eustace Fernando, Frank Vander Straaten, Denis Noble, Ivor Ephraims, Stanley Anthonisz and Leslie Ephraims. This formidable group organised

several Socials and a highly successful New Year’s Eve Dance, following which they received requests to form a Club. Consequently, a Constitution was drawn up, and at a meeting hosted by Eustace they decided to form “The Silver Fawn Club”. A Charter Committee was formed 10 June 1970 as follows: President – Eustace Fernando; Vice-Presidents – Eric Ferdinands & Fred Foenander; Secretary – Leslie Ephraims; Treasurer – Denis Noble; Management Committee – Stanley Anthonisz, Frank Vander Straaten and Ivor Ephraims.









The object of the Club was to foster all social and sporting activities with membership open to anyone desirous of becoming a member. In the first year the Club’s membership reached 108 and doubled in the next year. The current membership is around 250, the majority of whom are family members. The Club was incorporated on 11 June 1987, and still gives endless hours of entertainment, fellowship, and enjoyment to members.

ENTERTAINMENT

Three main dances were held annually, namely the Easter, Spring and New Year’s Eve.









Other events were organised – Club Nights, Family, Teens & Twenties, Spicy, Mad Hatter, Bingo, Rock, Curry, Nostalgia, Country and Western, Film, Hawaiian, Fifties & Sixties, and Wine & Cheese Nights.

In addition, Boat Trips, Bus Trips, Car Picnics, Bar-B-Ques, Family Picnics, Christmas Carols, Concerts, All Ages Disco, Tupperware and Nutrimetics Parties, Teenagers, Fancy Dress, Bad Taste, T-Shirt, Poolside and Valentine’s Day and Children’s Christmas Parties. Senior Citizens Parties were introduced in 1981, with a name change to Golden Years Party in 1984.

HAVE-A-CHAT Parties began in 1987 for senior members to meet, eat, chat and be entertained.

SPORTS: Started in 1972 with the introduction of a Club Captain to the Committee, beginning with a very popular Table Tennis Tournament.









NETBALL: In 1972 the Club entered the Brisbane Netball Association’s Tournament. Our girls performed very creditably, winning the Knockout Tournament in the “A” Seniors in 1974 and finishing runners-up once again in 1975.

SQUASH and SNOOKER Tournaments were introduced in 1973, plus Tennis and Carrom in 1975.

GOLF was introduced in 1981 with members playing for the Trilby Misso Challenge Cup.

TEN PIN BOWLING: This tournament began in 1983, and attracted many players.

CRICKET: Our Cricket team was very successful and we still hold the Northside versus Southside Annual Softball Cricket Match, held in conjunction with a Food Fair.

WEEKEND CAMP One of the most successful events has been the weekend camp. Eagerly looked forward to at Currimundi and Lake Perseverance since 1983, these weekend camps portray the true essence of the Club, providing a full family-oriented break from routine with plenty of fun, activities and entertainment. Alan Western

Alan was a President of Silver Fawn Club







