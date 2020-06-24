“THE SLOW BOAT TO CHINA” – By Des Kelly

The Country that has been the focus of the World, from time immemorial. A major trading partner with most of the major countries on our planet, China has recently fallen out of popularity with both the U.S.of A, and Australia,

but still “keeps going” with the inscrutable looks on their faces, telling us in pure Chinese, that they are better at everything they do, and will continue in the same vein, forevermore. We, in Australia don’t necessarily agree, but giving credit where credit is due, is the moral of this story.

Viewers of this video will be amazed to watch China in action. They possibly started it all, with that great wall, but have moved ahead with leaps and bounds that would make any kangaroo jealous. Please watch it and tell us what you think.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.