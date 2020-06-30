The Spin | Hutton and Carson: cricket prodigies who took different paths after 1937 – by Simon Burnton

In his second appearance in the Plunket Shield, against Otago, he came in with Auckland at 25-2 and proceeded to score 290, then the second-highest individual total in the competition’s history and the second-highest maiden first-class century in the history of the game (by two runs). “His innings was sound yet brilliant, marked by such speed and judgement combined as to be exhilarating to watch,” wrote the New Zealand Herald. He and Paul Whitelaw put together a partnership of 445, a world record, and he proceeded to score another double century in his next game, and 194 against Wellington in his next first-class match. “He is only 20 years old, but his name is already a household word so far as cricket in New Zealand is concerned,” the former Kiwi wicketkeeper Ken James, then playing for Northamptonshire, wrote as the touring party arrived in England. “In this, his first season of big cricket, he has jumped right into the limelight by his remarkable scores in representative matches. He is a spectacular left-handed batsman, who believes in hitting the ball hard. His defence is attack from the start, and when he does get set he may be relied upon for a scintillating display of forceful shots all round the wicket.” But the careers of Hutton and Carson were to diverge completely over the course of that summer. Carson never flourished, averaged only 19 across the tour, and along with the 32-year-old Jack Lamason was one of only two players not to get picked for any of the Tests. The following year, as Hutton scored 364 against Australia at the Oval, Carson went on the All Blacks’ tour of Australia, but struggled with injuries and didn’t play any Tests in that sport either. That was New Zealand’s final tour in either of his sports before the outbreak of the second world war, when Hutton was kept away from combat in the physical training corps while Carson was thrown straight into it with the New Zealand artillery. His service took him to Greece, across Africa and finally to Italy, where he suffered serious wounds near Florence in July 1944. He died of jaundice that October, while on a boat heading home.





After his death CG Sinclair, who served under him as a gun sergeant, wrote about life under his command, which perhaps inevitably for a double All Black featured a lot of physical activity. “When his troop took part in the chase from Bardia to Tripoli, part of the equipment that jolted across the desert on a truck were two basketball posts,” he wrote. “War or no war, Bill was not going to be caught without facilities for sport.” For all his achievements Carson was, wrote Sinclair, “quiet to the point of shyness”, but that did not stop him being seen as a natural leader. “He had a wonderful, almost unbelievable influence on men during times of stress,” Sinclair wrote. “Merely to see him standing quietly behind the guns, or chatting to the men, was enough to put new spirit and determination into battle-weary soldiers. Of him it can truly be said, he was a splendid example and a real inspiration.” Eighty-three years ago this week Hutton and Carson were celebrating their 21st birthdays or soon to do so, brimming with talent and potential, preparing for their first Test series and hopeful of a lifetime of continued achievement. Their stories now serve as the starkest reminder that form, and life itself, can be unexpectedly fragile.