The Tenacity of Trees by Kim Smith

The Tenacity of Trees by Kim Smith

#1 A Place of Enchantment

Source:Bibliotecapleyades

This was sent to me by my friend Susan and I cannot find the author to credit, but sharing nonetheless because it has lifted my spirits and I hope it does yours, too.

#2 This Palm Tree Fell Over and Curved Right Back Up

#3 This Tree Fell Over and Cloned Four More Trees!

#4 The Only Tree that Survived the Tsunami in Japan – Now Protected and Restored.

#5 Tree of Life – Olympic National Park, Washington

#6 A Tree’s Root Spill Over the Sidewalk

#7 An Amazing Tree grows out of a Rock!

#8 This Tree is Growing through Speed Limit Sign

#9 This Tree Refuses to Die

#10 This Tree Still has its Leaves Because of the Light Shining on It

#11 Life Finds a Way

#12 Tree Roots Extend to the Mainland for Nutrients

#13 Life Finds a Way

#14 Ta Promh Temple in Cambodia

#15 Never Give Up!

#16 Someone Hung his Skates on a Small Tree – The Tree Grew Around them

#17 A Tree Growing on Another Tree

#18 Stump of a Dead Tree – Then the Stump Rotted Away

#19 A Tree Grows from Third Floor Window

#20 A Lone Tree Found a Way to Live Surrounded by Rock

#21 A Tree Grows Out of a Rock

#22 A Floating Island Grew at the End of A Sunken Tree

#23 A Wooden Chair Sprouted Leaves

#24 This Tree Grew Through a Piano

#25 This Tree Refused to Accept Winter 

#26 This Tree is Eating a Fence

#27 Trees Will Find a Way

It goes to show that when we are determined to survive and persist despite the impediments, we can do it…!

Like birds,

let’s leave behind

what we don’t need to carry…

grudges, sadness, pain, fear and regrets.

Fly light.

Life is beautiful…

 




