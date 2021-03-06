The Vitamin E E-ssentials. The Body Shop tells you all you need to know

Vitamin E and its many benefits often go ignored, overshadowed by the more popular and frequently discussed Vitamins D and C. It is about time however, that we start taking this E-ssential vitamin a lot more seriously.

Vitamin E and health

Vitamin E in essence, is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning that your body is able to store it and use it as required. Its main role is to act as an antioxidant that hunts down and weakens loose electrons -or ‘free radicals.’

Longer cell life – Oxidation and accelerated aging takes place in your body when cells are exposed to free radicals which weaken and break down healthy cells, and as a result, shorten the life of your cells. Vitamin E as an antioxidant, may help reduce free radical damage and slow the aging process of your cells.

Better immune function – found in higher concentration in immune cells compared to other cells in blood, Vitamin E is one of the most effective nutrients known to modulate immune function. Vitamin E deficiency has proven to impair normal functions of the human immune system, which can be corrected by vitamin E repletion. Although deficiency is rare, vitamin E supplementation above current dietary recommendations has been shown to enhance the function of the immune system and reduce risk of infection, particularly in older individuals.

While many opt to add Vitamin E supplements to their daily intake, just adding more through healthy foods could help speed up your cell synthesis and make you feel healthier overall. Vitamin E-rich foods include vegetable oils, spinach, nuts and seeds, shrimp, and avocado.

Vitamin E and hair

Already established as an anti-oxidant, Vitamin E has also gained popularity for its ability to transform scalp health, stimulate hair growth, and smooth dry, frizzy hair.

Scalp rejuvenation: Vitamin E when used topically on the head provides conditioning to the scalp itself, increasing moisture to the skin and helping those with dry, flaky scalps to create a healthy scalp environment.

Enhances hair growth and hair strength: The antioxidant properties of Vitamin E oil can reduce cell damage and even increase blood supply to the scalp, encouraging hair growth as a result. It can also strengthen your existing hair follicles and prevent hair breakage and split ends.

Prevents hair loss: Another benefit of Vitamin E for hair can be the prevention of breaking down existing hair follicles. Its antioxidant properties can help reduce the amount of oxidative stress and free radicals that may cause the hair follicle cells to break down.

In order to incorporate this valuable ingredient into your haircare routine, opt for shampoos, oils and conditioners containing vitamin E.

Vitamin E and skin:

In addition to helping skin look its best, Vitamin E has a wide range of properties, from shielding skin against damaging environmental factors to soothing and moisturising irritated skin.

Protects against inflammation: While it is keeping those free radicals from damaging your cells, in doing so vitamin E can also decrease inflammation. That means there’s a decreased tendency for redness, and acne to develop.

Slows down skin ageing and wrinkles: Vitamin E can absorb harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight and pollution by taking care of those free radicals generated; keeping them from prematurely aging and damaging your skin.

Solves hyperpigmentation: Dark patches on your skin can be caused by too much of the pigment melanin. This is believed to be treatable through the use of topical vitamin E.

Soothes dry lips: Topical vitamin E can be used to relieve chapped, dry lips. Since vitamin E promotes cell turnover and regeneration, using it on dry lips brings new cells to the surface faster.

While introducing Vitamin E-rich foods into your diet is always a good idea, when it comes to skincare its always best to introduce some Vitamin E products into your beauty regime.

The Body Shop’s much-loved Vitamin E collection has been a favourite with skincare experts for a reason, and the iconic beauty brand’s range of moisturisers is perfect to combat the dry climate and give your skin that fitness kick. All products in the line are now enriched with hyaluronic acid and raspberry extract. Rich in antioxidants, the newly reformulated Vitamin E moisturisers take hydration to new heights.

The ever-popular and super-light and refreshing Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream is filled with highly effective all-natural ingredients, and packed with antioxidants to fight against the effects of time, sun-damage, and stress. While this works best for combination skin types, the Vitamin E Moisture Cream isn’t fussy. Just slap some on before you head out for the day, to have your skin feeling noticeably healthier and refreshed.

For extremely dry skin however, the Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream wholly refreshes, moisturizes, and protects skin without leaving you feeling greasy as a result.

For a deeper hydration free from the grime and dust of the day, just lather on the Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream right before you turn out the lights for the night. Then wake up to softer, healthier, and fruity-smelling skin!

The Body Shop has also introduced a delicious new product to the Vitamin E family. The new Vitamin E Skin Cooling Gel Mist comes in a conveniently-sized 60ml spray bottle, and is the perfect travel buddy to have handy when you just need a refreshing spritz when on the go.

Shop The Body Shop’s hydrating Vitamin E range -and more- from The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and the Colombo City Centre.