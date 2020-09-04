The Weekly Wrap Up with Karina Okotel

Karina Okotel was born in 1980. She is of Sri Lankan descent and a daughter of Sri Lankan immigrants who worked menial jobs before becoming owners of a liquor store. She studied arts/law at Melbourne University and then worked at an orphanage on the Thai/Myanmar border. She completed her articles as a solicitor and then travelled to Uganda with Baptist World Aid, working on goat rearing projects and peanut farming. Her other roles included working for the Tenants’ Union, the Mental Health Legal Centre and the Barwon Community Legal Centre. In these roles she advocated left wing politics.

