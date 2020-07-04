Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  The Weight | Featuring Ringo Starr and Robbie Robertson | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

“The Weight,” features Ringo Starr and The Band’s original member Robbie Robertson, along with musicians across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along when the music plays. Special thanks to our partner Cambria® for helping to make this possible and to Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and all the musicians for joining us in celebrating 50 years of this classic song. Take a load off and turn it up!! Dedicated To “The Band”: Rick Danko Levon Helm Garth Hudson Richard Manuel Robbie Robertson

 




