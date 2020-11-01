The Winslow 6



1972 was the year that introduced the Winslow Six to Sri Lankan audiences.

It was a Fernando family group that hailed from Moratuwa which comprised of five girls and one boy: Manella, Mellony, Liwan, Nelanie, Eromie and Winslow.

Watch Kolomba Getissi – Nilani & Iromie The Winslow Six below……

That year they recorded their album under the Sooriya label which included 4 songs.

The two Sinhala numbers composed by Clarence Wijewardene which were Duwa Roshi and Ran Monaru reached the top ten songs list in the Sinhala Hit Parade at that time.

How did ‘Duwa Roshi’ come to life…?

The group had many stage performances in selected venues which included the Sooriya shows at the Nawa Ranga Hala.

After about 4 years the group drifted apart as studies and professions took them on different courses. (Manella and Mellony are medical practitioners, Liwan is a snr lecturer in a university in NSW Australia.

Some of the members went on to create individual records in a smaller scale.