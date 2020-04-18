THE WORLD’S MOST SCENIC TRAIN RIDE: by Carlita Weerasinha

The train trip from Ella to Kandy in Sri Lanka, or the other way around, is considered to be one of the most beautiful train trips in the world. This train ride is seven hours long and takes you through stunning landscapes of green and lush tea plantations and mountain views.

The spectacular view of the train over NINE ARCH BRIDGE in ELLA, built at 3100m above sea level, among the craggy peaks of the Central Highlands; forms a viaduct between the Demodara and Ella Railway stations. Built entirely out of brick, rock and cement; without a single piece of steel; the bridge has stood solid from 1921.

Amazing right?

