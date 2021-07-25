Thilanka Hotel – Kandy, Sri Lanka

A Garden of Pleasure. A Haven of Peace

AYUBOWAN !

Bursting with the vibrant, luscious beauty of the hill country, gloriously adorned with wild strawberries and ferns, lies Thilanka Hotel in the historic city of Kandy with an ethereal touch of exotic grandeur. Standing alone in awesome splendor, set in serene tranquility, Hotel Thilanka is a symbol of glory and magnificence.

ABOUT THILANKA HOTELS & RESORTS

Thilanka Hotel, Kandy began as a simple five-bedroom guesthouse in 1978. Guests were served home-cooked meals and treated as family, in the ancient Kandyan tradition of hospitality.



Over the years it grew, into a small hotel by 1983 and gradually into the current 92-room facility.

Less than ten years ago we also expanded & constructed Thilanka Resort and Spa at Dambulla, providing a unique living experience in the heart of Sri Lankan agriculture and history.

During nearly 40 years of service, our one focus has been to provide the comforts of a Kandyan home with the luxury and modern facilities of a well-reputed hotel. Some of our staff members have been with us on this journey for over how many years and their total commitment to our cause is what makes us special.

We are not merely a Sri Lankan hotel chain, and we are hardly a business.

We are a family and a home.

And you are always welcome to visit.

ROOMS & SUITES

All our rooms are laid out with comfortable furniture and modern facilities. We have a digital safe for your valuables and a mini-fridge to stock up snacks. A coffee machine and tea-making utensils ensure you get your bed-tea any time you want.

Feeling bored? Want some virtual company? Turn on the satellite TV and flick through the dozens of channels, call someone or surf the internet.

We are home-makers and we know what you need, so our bath areas are spacious and equipped with everything you might have forgotten. This includes complimentary body and hair products, hair-dryers, and electric adaptors.

Anything else you need, Room Service will provide between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm.







When your kids accompany you we’ll set up separate sleeping cost for them. In fact, bring your whole household, we have accommodation for your housekeeping staff too.

Thilanka Hotel, Kandy, is all about experiencing our heritage city. We’ve made sure every room has a spectacular view of the city, lake and surrounding natural phenomena. So even in the comfort of your hotel room, you can view the entire city.

SUITE ROOM WITH LAKE VIEW

HEAVENLY ABODE

Spend days of coziness in the realm of royalty. Our rooms engulf you in warmth and combine fresh bouts of heaven with ultra-modern conveniences.

DELUXE ROOMS WITH LAKE VIEW

Experience a stay in paradise…. A romantic location, magnificent architecture and a lush tropical garden beckon you to unwind in your private haven.

Facilities & Services

Spacious Balcony/ Satellite TV/ Mini Bar/ Tea, Coffee/ Hot & Cold Water/ Hair Dryer / Restaurant/ Bar/ Swimming Pool (New infinite pool coming in Sept 2020) / Wi-Fi Zone/ Doctor on Call/ Room Service/ Laundry/ Business Center/ Travel Desk.

ROYAL PAVILION WITH LAKE VIEW

Be engulfed in the splendor of your surroundings as you retreat to Kandy’s hidden treasure.

Intricately designed with quaint charm and elegance, it is an ideal place to simply relax after a day out strolling in the garden as the wonders of nature works its magic.

RESTAURANT THILANKA HOTEL KANDY

At Thilanka Hotel Kandy, we like to keep things simple. So the Thilanka Restaurant has just a stone floor and cane furniture. There is nothing very fancy about the restaurant itself because, honestly, it’s all about food.

Our menus include continental an American breakfasts and a rich international spread at lunch and dinner, be it buffet or ala carte. And we are always well stocked on fresh greens, so being vegetarian is finally not a problem!

Saturday nights, we turn things up a notch with our barbeque buffet. If live action at the grill is not to your liking, then there are plenty of other options. How would you like a private candle-lit dinner under the stars, with a gentle breeze rising from the lake to keep you company? If your party is bigger than two, a small garden dinner might be ideal. Or if all you want is a couch potato, let our Room Service staff spoil you a little an bring whatever you feel like, right to the TV.

We cook for you with loving care, and we want you to know it.

WEDDINGS

A good spread is important, and our chef at Thilanka Hotel, Kandy, knows the best combination of meals and drinks. We have a number of different menu options, and all you have to do is choose.

Our venues are fully equipped to accommodate up to 250 guests, and if you’re laving a big party, we will help you arrange a live band or DJ.







The natural environment and traditionally-inspired architecture of Thilanka Hotel, Kandy, will provide the perfect backdrops for stunning photographs, making us one of the highly sought-after reception halls in Kandy.

We will light the reception area and decorate furniture according to your wedding theme and provide all extra necessities, including traditional oil lamp, registration and cake tables, bridal settee and even the baskets for serving wedding cake.

With the Wedding Package, we offer a bridal dressing room and even extra rooms. You have nothing to worry about.

Once the ceremony is over, a relaxing honeymoon is absolutely necessary, and we will arrange a special Honeymoon Package for you at the idyllic Thilanka Resort and Spa in Dambulla.

And we want to continue to be a part of your happily-ever-after, so please come back for a romantic complimentary dinner at our service, on your first wedding anniversary!

Contact Us:

THILANKA HOTELS & RESORTS

03, Sangamitta Mawatha,

Kandy, Sri Lanka.

☎ : +94 (0) 81 4475200

Fax : +94 (0) 81 2225497

✉ : reservations@thilankahotel.com

Web: https://www.thilankahotel.com/

For all Enquiries:

Mrs. Sushila

Manager Business Development

contact no + 77 2349093

✉ : thilankah@thilankahotel.com