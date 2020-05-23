This Eerie silence – By Oscar E V Fernando
Will this sound of silence go on and on?
Till that terrible drumming within ceases
A drumming that is consistently reeling around
Till man in his restlessness pulls out its blocking fingers.
Thus filling in that frenzied drumming with sweat sound of silence
Which is the spirit with which He filled the void in existence before creation.
Man was ceaselessly searching for this Silence
For Man is restless until he rests in adoration.
The search we know was maddening
In the wrong direction and it was so saddening
With misplaced greed for wealth position and glory
All of which was readily there if he searched for His Glory.
Seek ye first the Kingdom of God He said
For then you will find what you searched with uneasy haste
That drumming will cease and you will find rest
With a soul filled with cheery silence with no uneasy boast.
Oscar E V Fernando
May 2020
