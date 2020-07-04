This is HOW a newscaster SHOULD operate – By Des Kelly

A Scottish Lady Newscaster, telling it like it is.

It has never been easy to understand the Scottish dialect, but no worries with this one. The text below the video says it all. As my friend Max says, she should be P.M. of the Country. When she is off the microphone, she is a LADY right down to her bloody fingertips.









Something for all eLanka members to see, and for all Aussie Pollies to learn. How to be a bit tougher when crunch comes to lunch.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)- eLanka.

P.S. There are plenty of songs that would suit this video, but I wish to hang onto my job as your Editor-in-Chief.







