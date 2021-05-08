Thisara Perera announces international retirement

Source:Island

Thisara Perera announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 32 yesterday, informing the board in a letter that it was the right time for him to “step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players” while focusing more on his family life and personal goals.

Perera ends a limited-overs career that spanned over 11 years after making his debut in December 2009, during which he represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs (2338 runs, 175 wickets) and 84 T20Is (1204 runs, 51 wickets). He played the last of his six Tests back in 2012.

Perera was an important part of some of country’s prominent highs in white-ball cricket over the last decade, like the T20 World Cup win in 2014 where he knocked off the winning runs against India in the final. A hard-hitting batsman lower down the order, he also made an impression in the World Cup final in 2011 against India.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh,” Perera said. “Easily the highlight of my life.”

There were many other highlights in Perera’s career as well. He was appointed captain of both ODI and T20I sides in 2017. In 2019, the left-hander blasted his maiden ODI hundred, scoring 140 off just 74 balls against New Zealand – an innings that included 13 sixes which is the most by a Sri Lanka player. He is the only Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket. Perera’s impact with the ball was a lot gentler, although he does have an ODI as well as a T20I hattrick to his name. With his medium-pace, he provided the balance to the team.

“Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Perera last played for Sri Lanka earlier this year against West Indies, featuring in both ODI and T20I series.