Thomian Sasi Ganeshan dies

Source:Sundayobserver

Sasi Ganeshan, an ex-captain of S. Thomas’ College in 1976/77 passed away after a sudden illness on Friday.

Ganeshan had five seasons of First Eleven school cricket as a batsman and played alongside his younger brother Ajith who was his deputy at the Royal-Thomian.

Described as cheerful and lively in his actions, Ganeshan was 64 years at the time of his death and was the first Thomian captain to bag the limited overs Mustangs trophy.