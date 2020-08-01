Thomians beat Royalists in a clean sweep at the OBA Battle of the Blues 2020
SOURCE:Thomiana July 2020 – S.Thomas’ OBA VIC – Newsletter
S. Thomas’ College OBA beat Royal College OBA in the three cricket matches played on the 27th January 2020 at Mulgrave Cricket Club. The three ovals belonging to the club were utilised to play the over 40, over 50 and open games. The over 50 was introduced for the first time this year. It was a fun event organised by the Royal College OBA with plenty of food, drink s and music. The Thomian OBA took all three challenge Shields and most individual trophies. Match Scores are
listed below.
Over 50s Game:
STC – 185 for 9 in 25 overs
Leon Lewis – 29
Suren Meegama – 26
Mahen Siritunga – 25
40 – 50 Game
Royal – 132 all out in 25 overs
STC – 133 for 6 in 21.3 overs
Suriya Molligoda – 30
Sidath Medonza – 28
Janaka Siriwardena – 18
Open Game – STC won by 7 wickets
Royal – 165 all out in 34.3 overs
Naveen Nimesh – 46
Randev Pathirana – 42
Senal De Silva – 5 for 30
Sajana De Silva – 2 for 16
STC – 166 for 3 in 26.2 overs
Ravindu Kodithuwakku – 72
Rashmika Opatha – 34
Kaushal Silva – 21
Hasitha Samarasinghe – 2 for 26
Match Awards
Open Game
Best Batsman – Ravindu Kodithuwakku
Best Bowler – Senal De Silva
Man of the Match – Ravindu Kodithuwakku
Randy De Silva Memorial Trophy – Ravindu Kodithuwakku
40 – 50 Game:
Best Batsman: Dilharan (Sivaratnam (RC)
Best Bowler: Chanaka Gunawardana (STC)
Man of the Match: Sidath Madonza (STC)
Over 50s Game:
Best Batsman: Mahen Siritunga (STC)
Man of the Match: Leon Lewis (STC)
Best Bowler: Ransi Fernando (RC)
