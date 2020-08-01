Thomians beat Royalists in a clean sweep at the OBA Battle of the Blues 2020

SOURCE:Thomiana July 2020 – S.Thomas’ OBA VIC – Newsletter

S. Thomas’ College OBA beat Royal College OBA in the three cricket matches played on the 27th January 2020 at Mulgrave Cricket Club. The three ovals belonging to the club were utilised to play the over 40, over 50 and open games. The over 50 was introduced for the first time this year. It was a fun event organised by the Royal College OBA with plenty of food, drink s and music. The Thomian OBA took all three challenge Shields and most individual trophies. Match Scores are

listed below.

Over 50s Game:

STC – 185 for 9 in 25 overs

Leon Lewis – 29

Suren Meegama – 26

Mahen Siritunga – 25









40 – 50 Game

Royal – 132 all out in 25 overs

STC – 133 for 6 in 21.3 overs

Suriya Molligoda – 30

Sidath Medonza – 28

Janaka Siriwardena – 18

Open Game – STC won by 7 wickets

Royal – 165 all out in 34.3 overs

Naveen Nimesh – 46

Randev Pathirana – 42

Senal De Silva – 5 for 30

Sajana De Silva – 2 for 16

STC – 166 for 3 in 26.2 overs

Ravindu Kodithuwakku – 72

Rashmika Opatha – 34

Kaushal Silva – 21

Hasitha Samarasinghe – 2 for 26









Match Awards

Open Game

Best Batsman – Ravindu Kodithuwakku

Best Bowler – Senal De Silva

Man of the Match – Ravindu Kodithuwakku

Randy De Silva Memorial Trophy – Ravindu Kodithuwakku

40 – 50 Game:

Best Batsman: Dilharan (Sivaratnam (RC)

Best Bowler: Chanaka Gunawardana (STC)

Man of the Match: Sidath Madonza (STC)

Over 50s Game:

Best Batsman: Mahen Siritunga (STC)

Man of the Match: Leon Lewis (STC)

Best Bowler: Ransi Fernando (RC)







