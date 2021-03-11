Thomians win the 10th Annual Rev A J C Selvaratnam Challenge Shield for the 03rd consecutive year

Young Manith Perera playing his maiden 01st XI game came up with a match bag of 11 for 83 dismantling the Johnians, giving STC their 03rd consecutive victory in the series.

St. John’s could only make 61 in their first innings an hour before lunch, after the Thomians decided to declare overnight. T Dinoshan 21 was the only batsman for the visitors who looked solid but threw his wicket away. Manith with his left arm leg spin was the pick with 4 for 23, with the rest of the bowlers sharing the wickets.

Captain Shalin had no hesitation in sending the Johnians back into bat after being 180 runs in the plus. The second essay for the visitors was not easier, as they were 40 for 3 at the lunch, needing another 120 runs to save an innings defeat.

Manith however was in no mood to let the St. John’s batsmen off the hook, taking 7 for 60 and helping complete the win by an innings and 35 runs. In the total of 145, T Dinoshan 20, T Vinojan 34, K Thamilkathir 34 and Y Sageethanan 22 n.o batted well.

The Johnians should be pleased with their first day bowling performance. If their fielding was sharper the match story might have been different. Also, they batted with much more intent in the second innings.

As they journey back home, we wish them well.

Rev A J C Selvarathnam Challenge Trophy

S. Thomas’ College vs St John’s College Jaffna First XI match at Mount-Lavinia on 8/9 March 2021

S.Thomas’ College won the toss and elected to bat first.

Day 01

S Thomas College 241/7 in 76.2 overs

Match suspended due to bad light (3.52pm) match called off at 4.15 pm

Vineth Bandaranayake 32 Anuk palihawadena 46, Vinuja Wijebandara 71

Senesh Hettiarachchi 51 not out

J Ashnath 3/82

Day 02

S.Thomas’ College overnight 241/7 declared

St.John’s College 01st Innings 61 all out in 20.2 Overs

T Dinoshan 21

Manith Perera 4 for 23, Ryan Fernando 3 for 2 , G Caniston 2/ for 21,

Shalin De mel 1 for 9

trail By 180 runs

St.John’s College 2nd Innings 145 in 33 Overs (2.35 pm Before tea)

T. Dinoshan 20, T. Vinojan 34, K Thamilkathir 34, Y.Sangeethanan 22*

Manith Perera 7 for 60, Randiv Gunasekara 2 for 42, Anuk Palihawadena 1 for 8

Manith Perera 11 for 83 – Batsman.com

Thomas’ College won by Innings and 35 runs

