Tikiri Toys – First organic rubber toy company in the world to be awarded GOLS accreditation

In a world first, Tikiri Toys, the acclaimed Sri Lankan brand of natural play products for children, is the first-ever natural rubber toy manufacturing company to be awarded the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) accreditation.

The accreditation, which was initiated by Tikiri Toys after recognizing an industry need, is a pioneering award for the first global standard for organic latex by Control Union Certifications. It is the equivalent of the well-known Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification and ensures the traceability in any latex used at every stage of production.

Tikiri Toys is locally-designed and manufactured by DSL Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, the chief exporter of organic toys from Sri Lanka. From a humble production facility in 1991, DSL Lanka has now garnered a loyal global following for its ethically sourced and produced, organic soft toys for toddlers. Tikiri Toys is its Sri Lankan brand, launched in 2013. Their beloved Meiya & Alvin collections are currently sold in over 56 countries including Sri Lanka and enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of children around the world. The brand’s Bonikka collection is now an international phenomenon and features beautifully handcrafted rag dolls, all inspired by a precious family heirloom.

“We are excited that our efforts have resulted in a new global standard for toy manufacturers. It serves as recognition of the impeccable care we have taken to ensure that our products are made from 100% pure organic rubber. In addition, all cotton materials are ethically sourced, and our toys are biodegradable.

“Tikiri toys are designed to delight, comfort and promote infant development. Therefore, our responsibility is twofold – we go to great lengths to ensure that our products are safe for children and we work very hard to ensure that our toys do not harm the environment,” stated Mano Sheriff, CEO of DSL Lanka.

Tikiri Toys’ ethos on safety and sustainability pervades the entire lifecycle of their children’s toys. It sources latex from small plantations in Sri Lanka which are certified organic, and this safeguards that all toys are pure, natural and safe for infants and toddlers.

There is an emphasis on high sustainability in the toys. The stuffing used is reclaimed from recycled plastic bottles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is also a superior alternative to natural materials which dry poorly and have a greater risk of forming mould. Natural, sustainably harvested rubber from the Hevea tree form the rubber components. This is certified non-toxic, BPA-free, phthalate-free and PVC-free. The hand-painted toys use plant-based non-toxic dyes while the packaging incorporates recycled board and soy-based inks.

The GOLS accreditation is a recognition of Tikiri Toys’ business ethos while also offering parents peace of mind, knowing that the toys are non-toxic, sustainable and ethical. DSL Lanka is the only Sri Lankan company that manufactures organic soft toys for export and local retail.