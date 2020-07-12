To Canada with Love from Sri Lanka – A Beautiful song presentation from Sri Lankans in Mississauga!.

In 1864 Leonard Tilley was instrumental in naming Canada as Dominion of Canada. He was inspired by Psalm 72:8 of The Bible. This song is composed with the inspiration of the entire psalm which calls for justice and righteous ruling by the king and prayer for it. This is a tribute song for Canada by the Sri Lankan Christians living in Ontario and whole of Canada. Sung in all three languages of English Sinhala and Tamil. A Sri Lankan original in Canada

Some great feedback on the song follows…..









The energy and efforts you had put into this fantastic “well done job” is beyond excellence! A talent you have been blessed with and enthusiasm determines what you can do & your motivation ascertains the hight of your willingness in continuing doing it. Please pursue to keep up your positive attitude.

Well done John and the group it evokes wonderful Sentiments of love unity peace and respect for all people. It is beautiful to see how different music belonging to diverse nationalities and cultures are brought together to merge into a wonderful Harmony. That merging of different music together tells us about the richness of diversity rather than the dullness of uniformity… Wonderful effort. congratulations!








