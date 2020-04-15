To curtail spread of COVID-19-update By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Coronaviruses have been causing problems for humanity for a long time. Several versions are known to trigger common colds and more recently two types have set off outbreaks of deadly illnesses: severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The present virus that kills people is a Sars-CoV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19 a deadly strain of a virus.

But their impact has been mild compared with the global havoc unleashed by the coronavirus that is causing the Covid-19 pandemic. In only a few months it has triggered lockdowns in dozens of nations and claimed more than 100,000 lives. And the disease continues to spread.

How does it spread?

The present corona virus is a spiky ball of genetic material coated in fatty chemicals called lipids.

Virus-ridden particles are inhaled by others and meet cells lining the throat and larynx. These cells have large numbers of receptors – known as Ace-2 receptors – on their surfaces. (Cell receptors play a key role in passing chemicals into cells and in triggering signals between cells.) “This virus has a surface protein that is primed to lock on that receptor and slip its RNA into the cell,” says virologist Professor Jonathan Ball of Nottingham University.

Once inside, that RNA inserts itself into the cell’s own replication machinery and makes multiple copies of the virus. These burst out of the cell, and the infection spreads. Antibodies generated by the body’s immune system eventually target the virus and, in most cases, halt its progress.

Social distancing of 1.5 metres, with frequent hand washes have not really curtailed the spread of the virus.

Some researchers state that the social distance should be 3 meters to restrict the spread of the virus.

So, we turn onto our immune system for help.

Your immune system is a complex network of cells, tissues and organs that work together to defend against germs. It also helps the body to recognize these “foreign invaders.

The lymphatic system composed of the lymphatic glands scattered allover your body connected by thread-like lymphatic ducts form a network that efficiently defend against enemies.

Microbiota in your gut plays a fundamental role on the induction, training and function of the host immune system.

In this latest study, published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, they describe how they discovered that beneficial gut bacteria played a key role in the development of innate immune cells – specifically macrophages, monocytes and neutrophils – special white blood cells that provide a first line of defense against invading pathogens.

When you talk of the immune system there are three ways to contemplate.

One is the herd immune system that’s already described.

The other system is created by giving an attenuated form the virus, which creates antibodies to destroy future invasions by the same virus.

This is referred to as: Active immunity caused in your body.

One could get passive immunity by taking the convalescent plasma from the blood of patient who has already had the viral disease This is referred to as passive immunity compared to the taking of the active vaccine.

How could you boost strengthen your herd immune system to fight against the COVID-19 disease?

Your first line of defense is to choose a healthy lifestyle.

• Don’t smoke.

• Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

• Exercise regularly.

• Maintain a healthy weight.

• If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation.

• Get adequate sleep. • Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meats thoroughly.

• Try to minimize stress.

What to eat to boost your immune system

Getting the most out of our vegetables is critical to support our immune system during the coronavirus pandemic.

While cooking makes many veggies easier to digest, cooking them for too long at high temperatures, or with too much water turns them into a tasteless mush and leaches away nutrients.

This is especially so for vegies that contain water-soluble vitamins (vitamin C, B1, B2, B3 and folate).

Minerals such as calcium, potassium, iron, zinc, which are not very water soluble, can also be leached out when the plant structure breaks down with extended cooking times.

The way we prepare our curries by cooking at high temperatures for long hours removes the vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients essential to enhance your immune system.

If you want to retain micronutrients from veggies containing sulfur compounds found in broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and kale steaming, stir frying and microwaving are the best ways to cook.

By placing veggies over the steam with the lid on will retain more water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C

If you stew your veggies causes loss of water-soluble nutrients because of the long cooking time.

Frying foods at high temperatures also leads to loss of water-soluble vitamins, compared to stir-frying with little oil, or microwaving.

To boost your immune system, have a variety of veggies, you may eat them raw, or use methods of cooking to retain the nutrients and phytochemicals.

Proper cooking of your veggies are important to maintain good nutrition and support your immune system during corona virus.

Do not forget mushrooms when you want to boost your immune system.

The top 8 mushrooms for immune support

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) …

Cordyceps (Ophiocordyceps sinensis) …

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) …

Maitake (Grifola frondosa) …

Oyster (Pleurotus) …

Reishi (Ganoderma lingzhi) …

Shiitake (Lentinula edodes) …

Turkey Tail (Coriolus versicolor)

Shiitake is an excellent choice of mushroom to boost immune system due to its high nutrients, such as B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium, niacin, and 7 of the 8 essential amino acids.

Do not forget to include coconut in your daily curries. Pol Sambo is a must

Medium chain fatty acid ‘Lauric acid’ in coconut meat can destroy viruses

So, it is our view that eating the right choices of foods, mainly the immune boosting veggies with spices and herbs incorporated, including coconut seems to retain low numbers infected with the corona virus.

This is well revealed by the stats produced in Sri Lanka, with a population of over 20,million people, with influx of locals returning home after holidays and work abroad, especially from Italy, South Korea and Iran and with the influx of tourists in large number, the total number infected so far is 218 much less than the figures in other countries., recovery rate is high and the number of deaths are 7.

