To Prevent further viral Pandemics- become vegetarian or reduce meat consumption-by Harold Gunatillake

“Eating meat isn’t just killing animals-it’s also threatening human life”

Transcript:

There is one solution to prevent further endemics and protect us from emerging infectious diseases like swine flu, bird flu and present COVID-19 derived from SARS-CoV-2, just by avoiding or reducing eating meat products and become selective meat eaters, or vegetarians.

This would be a most distasteful suggestion, but inevitably the truth.

Primarily, China, US. Indonesia and other countries having “wet markets” selling sea animals, live birds, exotic animals for human consumption should be banned.

Today, you are tempted to purchase various cuts of meat, so well packaged and presented in the shelves of supermarkets.









But the process that goes on from the slaughterhouse, killing animals in most inhuman ways, and the process that goes on to present with, what you buy at the butchers or the supermarket well packaged on the shelves, there is a big hidden difference. You only must see it.

Stopping the sale of meat of animals will create unemployment to the butchers and people in the trade by millions over the world but eating meat products presently has caused a world turmoil, a worst situation, with employment tenfold.

Fortunately, coronavirus does not spread through chicken, mutton, and seafood.

Those who eat vegetables are fortunate that food-borne spread is unlikely when food is perfectly cooked and served.

Also, the water you drink from the tap will not be affected by coronavirus









We all know that eating meat products or animal-based foods regularly contributes to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Furthermore, your gut microbes giving you immune protection also dislike meat products and produce harmful disease-causing chemicals. Foods packed with added sugar, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, red meat, and alcohol have negative effects on good gut bacteria and lead to inflammation.

The gut bacteria make TMAO out of dietary components like red meat.

TMAO is formed after you eat foods containing a substance called choline, which is a nutrient found not only in red meat, but also eggs, fish, and poultry. As the gut bacteria feast on the choline, they produce a substance called trimethylamine (TMA), and your liver takes that TMA and converts it into TMAOThe experts thought that red meat raised your risk of heart disease simply from the high saturated fat in the meat.









But today that picture has gotten more complicated due to the discovery of a metabolite – a substance produced during digestion and metabolism called trimethylamine N-oxide or TMAO.

According to a news article published June 11 in JAMA, three recent analyses have linked high blood levels of TMAO with a higher risk for both cardiovascular disease and early death from any cause. In one of those studies, researchers found that people with higher levels of TMAO in their blood may have more than twice the risk of heart attack, stroke, or other serious cardiovascular problems, compared with people who have lower levels. Other studies have found links between high TMAO levels and heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

As said before, TMAO is formed by the gut bacteria after you eat foods containing a substance called choline, which is a nutrient found not only in red meat, but also eggs, fish poultry.









To reduce levels of TMAO in your blood you need to switch onto plant-based foods.

So, many devastating disease outbreaks come about because people house animals in filthy, severely crowded farms and markets. They breed germs like SARS viruses and other pathogenic germs, and people eating such infected meat from such animal’s cause endemics causing global devastation, due to ease of travel facilities in the world, today.

A group of British doctors also voice the opinion to end the factory farming of animals to prevent future pandemics like COVID-19.

It is known that animals can sometimes carry harmful germs that can spread to people and cause illness. Such diseases are called zoonotic diseases

Increased amount of close contact between humans and animals like pigs, bats, birds allows pathogens to jump between species.

Tampering with animal life and their habitats brings in major disease outbreaks, and most ready made foods you buy from the supermarkets from the freezers have trans-fats to increase the shelf life of such foods, and at the same time the factory farms where such foods are made will cause much harm, responsible for most present day chronic diseases.

We need to shift away from meat products to eat more vegetables for a safer future.

Consultant Hematologist and Director of Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, Doctor Shireen Kassam believes there is an “urgent need” to reduce our meat consumption for both human and planetary health, and switch on to a plant-based diet for lower rates of chronic diseases and a longer life.

Bottomline is that we must eat more vegetables and natural foods, and eat factory farmed meat products less to minimize the eruption of viral endemics, as we are going through one of the worst presently.

