Tomb stone of Dr Hayman at Bournemouth – Warden of St Thomas’ College – A man who was a real benefactor of S. Thomas’ Mount and Gurutalawa

Tomb stone of Dr Hayman at Bournemouth – Warden of St Thomas’ College – A man who was a real benefactor of S. Thomas’ Mount and Gurutalawa –
by Renuka De Silva

 
Hayman Trophy contested at Royal Thomian – Water Polo

Video prepared by Renuka De Silva who is Mr Frank De Silva’s (ex Board of Governors of STC & IGP) daughter. 

Tracing the tomb stone of Dr Hayman at Bournemouth by Renuka was a massive task, digital, geographical, physical exercise, and much else in acceding to Mr De Silva’s request.

Superb effort Renuka!

 




