Tourists ask for casinos, Ayurveda, shopping, and steam train travels

Source:Dailymirror

As Sri Lanka is exploring multiple options to pull the tourism sector towards normalcy at the earliest, special requests have been received from key source markets, such as Germany and Switzerland in four key areas; casinos, ayurveda treatments, shopping, and steam train travels.

Sri Lanka Tourism shared earlier today that the four areas have caught the attention of international tourists and arrangements can be made to facilitate the same within the travel bubble concept.

While currently the bio bubble has been conceptualised for selected activities and destinations within the island nation, Sri Lanka Tourism said areas outside the existing list can be explored for which a request must be made via the hotel for approval.

According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), inquiries were also received for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

Furthermore, in an effort to promote the country as a destination for safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Tourism said it is looking at possible editorial and documentary affiliations.