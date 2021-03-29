Trapped leopard rescued-By Ifham Nizam

Source:Island

A nine-year-old male leopard trapped in a snare yesterday (24) at the Menik-Palama Farm, Agarapathana, was rescued and taken to the Randenigala Veterinary Office. It was out of danger, a senior officer of the Department of Wildlife said.

Wildlife Conservation Department, Publicity Director Hasni Harishchandra, contacted for comment. told The Island that four leopards had been trapped in the area years back.

The Department had filed action against the Estate Management in the vicinity, she said, adding that they had established Gampola Wildlife Range Office to protect the upcountry leopards.

She also said that the number of incidents within the vicinity had come down due to successful awareness campaigns.

Department’s Director-General Chandana Sooriyabandara earlier said a team led by a wildlife veterinarian had been dispatched to the location, to rescue the leopard.

He said students on their way to school had seen the trapped leopard and alerted the residents.