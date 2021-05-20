Travel ban: Economic Centres to be closed

Source:Dailynews

All Economic Centres across the country will remain closed when islandwide travel restrictions are in effect, the Agriculture Ministry said.

Accordingly, the operations at Economic Centres will be halted from May 21 – May 24 and from May 26 – May 28.

However, economic centres including the Manning Market in Peliyagoda will be reopened by 4.00 am on May 25.

The Ministry said the District Secretaries would be issuing permits for trucks to transport vegetables and fruits to these centres on May 24 and 25.