TREE OF LIFE (JESUS) – The Bride for Christ; “Shulamite”, finest Fruit of the tree of Life shall be the Faithful Church! – by Lakshman NavaratneTREE OF LIFE (JESUS) – The Bride for Christ; “Shulamite”, finest Fruit of the tree of Life shall be the Faithful Church! – by Lakshman Navaratne

TREE OF LIFE (JESUS)

The Bride for Christ; “Shulamite”, finest Fruit of the tree of Life shall be the Faithful Church!

Song of Solomon 6:13,” Return, return, O Shulamite;

Return, return, that we may look upon you!”

This shall be the groaning of the left behind on this earth at the day of the Rapture. “Virgin Bride” for Christ prepared from mankind by the “Helper”, sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

Song of Song 1:13, A bundle of myrrh is my beloved to me,

That lies all night between my breasts.

Reveals to the Faithful; A bundle of Myrrh is the “heart of the faithful church today”, securely nourished and caressed by the “Faithful breasts”, that feed us all day.

The phrase all night reveals to the faithful; we are hidden in the Body of Christ away from the “Faithless who are in the dark”,

This is what Jesus said to Nicodemus; John 3:4, “Nicodemus said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?”

5 Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ 8 The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Today, Apostolic Christianity lives and thrives on the Spiritual Fruit operating as the New Testament;

The Truth and the beauty of the New Testament is the display of human life as an organism of believers walking with resurrected Jesus, with the full Baptism of Pentecost. This is the only visible sign of Christianity on earth today. [A]

{While the Old Testaments spans over 4000 years of history, the New Testament was written in the very short span of 70 years, the fulfilment of everything prophesized over the 1000 years before Christ, by the Prophets of the Nation of Hebrews.}

According to the Apostles of Christ, Jesus is the second Adam Promised at the Garden, when and where mankind fell from Grace; bride for Christ has to be a Virgin, because mankind must be redeemed and sanctified with the Body and Blood of Jesus, their only teacher, priest, and the sacrificial lamb shown at the last supper.

Apostle John wrote; The wedding of the Lamb in Revelation 19:6, “And I heard, as it were, the voice of a great multitude, as the sound of many waters and as the sound of mighty thundering’s, saying, “Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent reigns! 7 Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.” 8 And to her it was granted to be arrayed in fine linen, clean and bright, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints.”

“Song of Solomon” is the last of the 5 books of Wisdom of creation and Redemption. No human mind understands or able to teach the revelation of the written Word, unless baptized through the re-birth power of Pentecost; this short book of Wisdom of the Maker of Life was given to a Hebrew servant. No Hebrew or any human flesh could have comprehended the contents of this book until the day of Pentecost. The true Wedding of the lover’s story is the final reunion of mankind with the Creator of Life. revealed to Apostle John.

Yet, only after 1500 AD. after the Pentecost, the treasure was revealed to the “Shulamite” as prophesized by the Rabbi Yeshua in Matthew 13:44, “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid; and for joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, 46 who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.

{Until Luther translated the Scripture to German from Latin, the Bible was hidden in Monasteries, and was not available to the lay people, thousands of those who tried to bring out the truth were executed by the ruling state-church.}

Born of Christ; preached by the Apostles was unknown to colonial Christianity until the Author of life revealed to the “Faithful” at the prophesized moment for humanity. [B]

In 1517 AD. Luther, who was a clergy of Colonial Christianity was not able understand to translate this book as a part of the Old Testament, just because of the hidden eternal proposition of the content.

Song of Solomon 2;6-7, “His left hand is under my head,

And his right hand embraces me (hiding place in Christ)

7 I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem,

By the gazelles or by the does of the field, (in the Vinyard of the King)

Do not stir up nor awaken love

Until it pleases. (Day of Rapture)

The 39 books of the Old Testament are the history of Israel; making the Hebrew nation the Root of Christianity.

The 27 books of the New Testament are the work of The Apostles who followed the Rabbi Yeshua of the God of Hebrews.

Today Christians are the largest dominant tree of living humans living on earth, from the Root of Judaism.

According to the Old Testament; Christians are Grafted to the Root of Jews, who originated from Abram, father of many nations.

Before Abram, the scripture documents all nations originated from the three sons of Noah that was scattered to every corner of the globe.

This is the written word, revealed today, to any human who has received the Baptism of Pentecost through the Apostles of Christ.

God of the Jews; used a Hebrew servant Moses to record and document every detail of the history of Human life on earth, from the day of the first human placed on planet earth. [B]

New Testament is the work of the break-away Hebrews who followed the Rabbi Yeshua.

Christianity is null and void without the Baptism of Pentecost!

Until the day of Pentecost; God, living in the human heart was unknown to the nation of Hebrews, and unto this day only 2% of Hebrews have accepted Christ as their Messiah or the Deliverer of humanity.

In spite of the alarming growth of the Gentile believers in Jesus as the Son of God of the Hebrews, majority of the Jews are destined to pay a hefty price for their disbelief. Hebrews are waiting for the third temple to be built in Jerusalem.

Prophesized through many servants of the Hebrew nation; the Faithful fraction of Hebrews are the followers of the Rabbi Yeshua, who became the ultimate High Priest, final sacrifice and the only Mediator between our creator and the created.

No Apostle of Christ claimed “Priesthood” or “Teacher” for the Redemption or forgiveness of mankind.

Revealed to the re-born heart of human, a fraction of humans shall be hand-picked by the Father of all humanity to be the bride for his only begotten Son, to accomplish His will for his people.

1000 years before the arrival of Christ, Hebrew servant Solomon was given the wisdom and the words to write the “Love story”, his marriage and the final destiny for mankind. This is the short book of scripture titled “Song of Songs”.

1000 years later, Apostle John was given the whole Revelation of the Faithful Church and the Children of the Creator who shall attend this wedding and the inheritance to the Children born of the Ultimate Marriage (Union) between God and Man.

Human life is not different to the life cycle of a Tree, beginning with a seed, grow into a plant and finally bearing fruit. Every life form on earth had a beginning and shall end. The evidence of the human beginning and the end is the prophesy recorded in Scripture.

Song of Solomon 1:6,” Do not look upon me, because I am dark,

Because the sun has tanned me.

My mother’s sons were angry with me; (re-born from religion)

They made me the keeper of the vineyards,

But my own vineyard I have not kept.”

This is the ultimate proof and the truth of living scripture, scheduling our lives in the realm of Creation and the redeeming our soul with the blood sacrifice of his Son, planned and executed as a gift (Apostolic-Christianity) from the Sovereign God.

The life of the Faithful Church had a beginning and shall end.

The living organism born on the day of Pentecost shall depart on the day of Rapture! [B]

Today, 2000 years after the day of Pentecost the Faithful who are alive today are the recipients of the pure and redeemed heart of the resurrected Lord, invisible to the world, yet outwardly scorched and wearied from the teachings, doctrines and theologies of men.

From the day of Pentecost to the day of the Rapture, the faithful to Christ and to the Apostolic doctrine have undergone persecution in the hands of the knowledge, theology and reasonings of men, not forgetting the thousands of faithful burnt at stake in the medieval era of colonial Christianism.

So, today the Shulamite is burnt by the Sun-Light on the outside, yet pure and clean in our new-hearts!

This is what the Author of life dictated to the heart of Solomon to write “I am dark and tanned”, is what the true faithful church today, addressing the groom awaiting to take the bride away!

When Solomon wrote this, he had no clue to what he wrote; this was the will of our Eternal Father who has hidden what he has planned for those who shall answer his call to be a part of the sanctification process, the spotless bride for his only begotten Son.

When scripture document the word “Sun”; it is the light emitted from the ball of fire set in place by our Maker on the 4th day of creation.

Wherever the word “Light of his Son”, is the Light that was separated on the first day of Creation. So, our lives were scheduled long before the Sun was placed in the vault of the universe. [B]

For the Faithless; sun light is the only measure of life in the universe. the faithless of the Maker, use this precious “Time” to reason and question scripture, document the findings as Knowledge and Theology.

While the faithful to Christ follow the lead by the Helper sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

Today, who has a transplanted heart (Re-born in Christ), who has received the Baptism of Pentecost, are absolutely certain of the return of the groom to remove them for that ultimate wedding feast documented in the book Revelation; [B]

Only scripture record the age of the first human Adam as 930 years. Counting from Adam and Eve, the faithful of the Maker of life can account approximately 6000 to 7000 years of human life on earth.

Apostolic Christianity is the Fruit of the Spirit of Redemption. The substance of Grace is the operation of the unconditional Love of our Maker manifesting in the heart of human as “Faith” documented in the New Testament. Hebrews 11:3, “By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible”

According to Apostle Paul of the New Testament; Love is a Fruit of the Spirit. Galatians 5:22,” But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness”

Today the word “love” in a faithless heart is the desire of pleasing one another according to their own understanding taught to them

This gift of faith is still a Mystery to the “Faithless” human heart!

The logical definition of Life on planet earth is breathing Oxygen, eating food, growing up and enjoying the full pleasure of the flesh while multiplying as families.

The only known fact of human life on earth is “we are born to die”.

The operation of our Maker in the human organism is the balance of life left until we die. This is a synchronized factor called “Human -Life”, scripture defines this phenomenon as the interaction of the mortal body with an immortal soul.

Logical science has discovered a multitude of information regarding the Vascular system of the human body, yet have zero knowledge of the information flow, between hundreds of organs that produce chemical combination of proteins to control the balance of life. science call them hormones.

To the faithful; scripture guarantees the footsteps of the Righteous who trust in the creator to be ordered by God. Psalm 37:23,” The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord,

And He delights in his way.”

These hormones are the final defense that enhances the Immunity to the whole organism.

Scripture documents; For those who reject the free-gift of Pentecost, un- belief in the “grace from the Cross”; grave shall be the final resting place for the flesh and the lake of fire, the destiny for the soul. [B]

The free gift of faith was not available for humanity until the day of Pentecost.

The God of Hebrews have reserved this unconditional love to any human who shall answer his call to be the bride for his only begotten Son.

I had no reason to search for this unconditional love of our Maker; I had a great and a very fruitful life at the age of 45, yet my creator had a plan for me from the womb of my mother. Recalling everything that took place in my life, it was my Lord who carried me in his care.

Christianity is an off shoot of Judaism, originated with the Apostles of Christ.

So, the Apostolic Doctrine is the only operation of Christ on earth today.

Moses a Hebrew servant, documented in the first book of scripture.

The human life on earth today is the continuation of the Blood of the first human Adam made in the image of the Creator.

According to the Apostles of Christ; God’s only purpose for humanity is everlasting life with him. This revelation in the New Testament requires a Human soul to resurrect with him to live eternally.

Counting the years from Adam, as written; today humanity has not exceeded 7000 years on planet earth. Considering the biblical expression “one day of creation for the Lord is a 1000 of our chronological years”

The love story documented in the book “Song of Songs” in scripture; to the faithful of Christ who have received the Baptism of Pentecost; return of the resurrected Christ shall be the midnight of the current 7th day.

This is the Wisdom imparted to the Hebrew servant Solomon, who wrote the Song of Solomon.

Today on earth, we have 3.1 billion souls, calling ourselves as “Christians” waiting for the prophesy of the Return of Christ.

To the Apostles of Christ; Jesus imparted the living and loving family of a Husband to a wife, to procreate children of “His own”.

Solomon wrote: Song of Songs 1:2, The Shulamite [B]

2 Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth—

For your love is better than wine.

3 Because of the fragrance of your good ointments,

Your name is ointment poured forth;

Therefore the virgins love you.

4 Draw me away!

Apostle John wrote in the New Testament: John 1:11, “He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him. 12 But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: 13 who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.”

With all the prophesies of Hebrew servants; The Hebrew nation did not accept Jesus as their Savior. They are focused on building the third temple. The faithful around the world knows with certainty, the God of creation is honoring the plea of the 2% of Christians living on the soil of Israel, like the days of Abrham.

The denominational, colonial Christianity today has followed suit with the Hebrews, denying what the Apostles preached before their persecution. So, today the Faithful to Christ and his Apostles are hidden in a Body that shall be raptured at “midnight” of that great day of the Lord.

How many years did Solomon take to build the First temple for their God to manifest among his people?

Seven years is the Answer from the text 1Kings 6:37-38,” 37 The foundation of the temple of the Lord was laid in the fourth year, in the month of Ziv. 38 In the eleventh year in the month of Bul, the eighth month, the temple was finished in all its details according to its specifications. He had spent seven years building it.

Seven represent the seven churches in revelation 2 and 3. When the perfect Bride for Christ shall be for the day of Rapture. Revelation 3:20,” Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

Seven also is the day the Lord rested in a perfect vessel (Adam) for his dwelling on earth. Genesis 2:2,” By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work. 3 Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done”.

David praised God for the wonderful work called the Human Body, Psalm 139:14, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful,

I know that full well.”

The Seven Spirits that governed the seven churches as prophesized through the Servant Isaiah 11: “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

2 The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.

3 His delight is in the fear of the Lord,”

This is the Lord that rest in our Hearts! today is the last Church of Laodicea that delights in the Fear of the Lord.

A new Temple was required after the fall of Adam from Grace.

Israelites who did not accept the new way of Life “Lord operating in the heart of man” are waiting for the Third Temple after the second temple was destroyed in 70 AD.

Apostolic Christianity reveals to the redeemed of Christ that the human heart as the new temple of the Helper that arrived on the day of Pentecost.

The work of the Lord, at hand today is building the temple for the Almighty, with the Helper sent upon the faithful on the day of Pentecost; this temple without tools from this world but with the tools provided to humanity on the day of Pentecost, mighty hand of the sovereign Lord securely hidden in his Body.

Psalm 127:1, “Unless the Lord builds the house,

They labor in vain who build it;

Unless the Lord guards the city,

The watchman stays awake in vain.”

Apostle Paul wrote after his new birth in Christ:

1 Corinthians 6:19, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own;”

So, today we are on the last hour of the 7th Day! For all humanity.

To the Faithful who has received the Baptism of Pentecost; it would be the end of the period of Grace. The third day of the Lord’s death and resurrection. [B]

Reveals to the Faithful, the 3000 years from the day of Pentecost is cut short for the sake of the elect. Jesus warned his Apostles of the terrible days for humanity.

Matthew 24:21,” For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be. 22 And unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved; but for the elect’s sake those days will be shortened.”

As for me; Christianity began on earth on the day of Pentecost, Christianity today is only 2000 years old. [B]

Again; Christianity I embraced as Scripture, at the age 45 is the work of a Father, and today the work of my hands is the Fruit of his “unconditional Love”; the substance of Faith preached through the Apostles of Christ. [A]

Apostolic Christianity lives with the Gift of Faith from the day of Pentecost to produce the Fruit of Love in the human heart as the Redemption for humanity.

Today on earth for human; science, logic, and religion have reverse- engineered the word faith as “Immunity of the flesh” and the word love as the “Pride of the Human heart”.

Appearance of Jesus on earth and the Apostles he chose to divulge his connection with his Father has attracted 3.1 billion human souls living on earth today, revealing to the faithful of the “Redemption” process promised in Scripture, humans fallen to the Wickedness of the tree of knowledge.

The love story of our Creator with humanity is not different to the procreation (Marriage) union between a husband and a wife. The human procreation was to be eternal until the snare from the tree of knowledge derailed the secret code of the institution.

The book of Song of Songs, written through the servant Solomon, highlights in detail, and reveals to the faithful, the wedding of the bride, living today as the Body of Christ (truly sanctified through Apostolic Christianity), this shall be the final leg of human life on planet earth. [B]

Apostolic Christianity shall vanish from this earth after the Rapture of the Faithful.

There is no other book in the world that has recorded the Voice of the Author of Life.

Scripture reveals to the faithful; “Tree of Life” in the Garden where Adam and Eve were placed was “Jesus”. Through whom “All things” were made. This was the beginning of Life on earth.

The final and absolute perfect dwelling of Our Maker was Adam! And the planet Earth is the only Heaven for all life.

Scripture documents the “The tree of Knowledge” was also on earth, freely accessible to Adam, but Forbidden as toxic to life.

Our union was made in heaven and our lives were scheduled before God made Adam. The Blood of Adam and the whole being of his organs of Flesh were remarkably fashioned to live forever with the final Breath of the Almighty, THE SPIRIT OF GOD- HOLY SPIRIT.

This living being in Adam was God himself as our SOUL.

So, when the sperm of man meet the egg of a woman; shall be the propagation of God on earth as humanity.

Sex was made only for procreation; yet Eve our first mother with all our eggs in her vestibule was snared by the enemy of our soul to degrade the love of God to “Good pleasure” from the unconditional true love of the Almighty.

So, every human is a child of the Almighty carrying the original Blood of Adam.

When Eve was made from Adam: God Almighty placed the eggs of all humanity in Eve. The bible records a deep sleep for Adam. Reveals to the faithful, 930 years for Adam was counted from the moment of losing the substance “Faith”.

Deep sleep was total darkness for Adam. It is not different to the Faithless of today, who are in total darkness. Without the Baptism of Pentecost; they have no clue to the revelation of scripture prophesized through the servant Isaiah 11; 1-7, the seven spirits, seventh church, the church of Laodicea, without the Spirit of Fear, the period of faithful who shall see the Rapture. [B]

Finally, the Almighty God calls us by our name to be a part of his Redemption through a Baptism poured upon humanity on the day of Pentecost. [A]

