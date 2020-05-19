Tribute to Dr Pararajasegaram -‘The Father Of Community Opthalmology’

Following is a tribute to Dr.Ramachandra Pararajasegaram on his death on 5 May 2020.

He was, according to Gabi Hollows, was instrumental in starting the Fred Hollows Foundation. He carried out the first Trachoma operation in Alice Springs in 1977 on Aboriginal people.

Dr. Pararajasegaram served Sri Lankans with great distinction, while he was in Sri Lanka. But after leaving Sri Lanka, he has distinguished himself as a great warrior who tried to save the people of the Developing Countries from preventable Blindness as a President of the Internataional Association for the Prevention of blindness. He has also contributed to Innovation in the Opthalmology field through his research.

Dr Pararajasegaram meeting the Pope at the Vatican in May 2012.

Sightsavers is saddened to hear of the death of Dr Ramachandra Pararajasegaram, vice-president, former long-term trustee of the organisation and treasured member of the eye health community.

Dr Pararajasegaram, or Para as he was fondly known by colleagues and friends, was elected to the Sightsavers board as a trustee in 2009. He served on the board for eight years, bringing his extensive ophthalmic skills, knowledge and programmatic expertise to the organisation. He retired from the board in July 2017 and was then appointed as an honorary vice-president.

Ramachandra Pararajasegaram was a Sri Lankan ophthalmologist who trained in his home country and then at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London. He became an influential supporter of many eye care programmes and organisations around the world. One of his earliest roles was working as a volunteer consultant for Sightsavers in Northern Ghana in 1976. This was followed by a series of community assignments and WHO consultancies in Australia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar and Nepal.

Lady Jean Wilson OBE, vice-president of Sightsavers and widow of founder Sir John Wilson, said: “I have such fond memories of Para – he worked closely with my husband John for many years – so many I can barely remember working without him. He was a dear friend to both of us and played an immense role in bringing ophthalmic services to people in developing countries – he was often called the ‘Father of Community Ophthalmology’. Such a sad loss.”

Sightsavers’ CEO Dr Caroline Harper added: “I have known Para for the whole time I have been CEO of Sightsavers – over 15 years now. He was an absolute legend in the sector and made perhaps the biggest contribution of anyone to community ophthalmology. I was so pleased and proud when he agreed to be a trustee of Sightsavers, especially given the historic connection with Sir John and Jean. His legacy will live on in our work and in the work of so many other organisations across the world.”

Dr Pararajasegaram also served as a regional adviser for prevention of blindness at the WHO Regional Office for South East Asia and thereafter was attached to the Prevention of Blindness Programme at WHO headquarters in Geneva until 2004. In the same year he presented the John Wilson lecture at the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) general assembly.

A founding member of the IAPB, along with Sir John, Dr Pararajasegaram served in various capacities in the agency and as its president from 1994 to 1999. He played a key role in launching the global initiative VISION 2020, which has made a huge difference to global eye health.

