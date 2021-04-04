Trinco to be a centre for beach sports – Minister

The Trincomalee beach will be upgraded to a beach sports garden for the conducting of beach sports under the directions of Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

The Sports Minister made these directions to the authorities during his recent visit to the Municipal Council Stadium, Trincomalee under the new programme titled ‘Open Day’.

The Sports Minister also said that a talent search programme will be conducted for cricket tournaments to form a Women’s Cricket Team.

The Sports Minister has given instructions to look for Women who are over five feet and 10 inches tall, to form a talented netball pool.

Sports Ministry Secretary Anuradha Wijekoon, Sports Director General Amal Edirisuriya, Trincomalee District Secretary Saman Dharshana and officials of the National Youth Services also participated at this occasion. (D.R)