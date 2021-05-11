Trinity – Antonian postponed due to Covid-19

This year’s 103rd Trinity–Antonian cricket encounter known as The Hill Country Battle of the Blues which is one of the most looked Big Match in the hill country which is played since 1914 and the sixth oldest Big Match in Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to be played on May 15th and 16th at Katugastota, has been postponed. Out of the 102 games played, the Trinitians have won 23 with 11 ending in favour of the Antonians and 68 draws. Due to a disagreement between the two schools, regarding the age rule resulted in the cancellation of the match in 1956 and 1957. Also, in 2001 the match did not play as the Trinity stopped playing mid way during that season due to disciplinary reasons and also last year Corono halted the match. The last outright win for the Antonians was in 1992 and Trinity won last under Niroshan Dickwella in 2012 after the 1986 win under Thushara Weerasuriya. The victory came after 36 years. St. Anthony’s College, Kandy are the current holders of the trophy after their 1st innings win in 2019 as they managed to restrict Trinity College to 173 after posting 298 for the loss of 8 wickets.

This encounter is playing for the John Halangoda Memorial Trophy. But a first innings win will not go into the records as a win to the relevant team. And the one day winners get the Sir Richard Aluwihare Trophy. The first encounter was played at the Bogambara Grounds in March 1914; where the Antonians won. Trinity won the next match, and a long-contested series has followed. 1918 to 1929, during the World War I, St. Anthony’s College premises (the present st. Sylvester’s College premisses including the practice pitches and the playing-field (Brracksnow called Police Grounds) were occupied by the British Army. As a result, Antonian cricket deprived and they had lost to Trinity for 11 times consecutively. Without a playground of their own, The Antonians were no match for the Trinitians even with the like of legendary Jack Anderson in the team.

The post-war period (1929–1947) was inauspicious for the Antonians, as they had a poor run in the field. Trinity during that time had C. Dharmalingam, a left-arm bowler who for two consecutive years nagged the Antonians with his left-arm spin. In 1938 he took 9 for 14 and in 1939 had the figures of 6 for 17 and 6 for 31 inclusive of a double hat-trick, a record.

Some of the past records and notable performances: Jack Anderson (St. Anthony’s) in 1918 scored 111 runs which was the first century in the series; Antonian A.C.M. Lafir made 176, the highest individual score and then A.C.M. Lafir and Ronnie Stevens had an opening stand of 266 runs — Lafir 176 and Stevens 120. Lowest total – Trinity 37 in 1951, St. Anthony’s 44 in 1938. In bowling C. Dharmalingam Trinity in 1939 took a double hat- trick. Lalith Ramanayake scored the fastest 100, in 72 minutes in 1970. Antonian Merrill Dunuwille scored the first 100 at Katugastota after the laying of the turf wicket.

Recalling memories of the Trinity-Antonian game of 1986, which the Trinitians won by seven wickets to break a 35-year hoodoo. That year the Trinitians were led by T. P. Weerasuriya and the Antonians by Rienzie Perera. This great win for the Trinitians would not have been possible if not for the sporty and challenging declaration made by the Antonian skipper Rienzie Perera. He threw the game wide open and the Trinitians who accepted the challenge found the going easy during the last stages as the Antonians were a tired lot and ran short of bowlers after the start of the 20 mandatory overs. The winning run a boundary to the long-on fence was hit by burly left hander Romesh Jayawardene in the 14th mandatory over.

Trinity skipper failed to call correctly and St. Anthony’s elected to take first turn of a placid Katugastota wicket. The Katugastota boys topped the 50 mark for the loss of just one wicket but with the introduction of the spinners C. I. Fernando and Selvaratnam Ratnakumaran the Antonians found themselves in trouble and were dismissed for a paltry 126. The Trinitians fielded well with stumper Mevan Ballale performing well holding three good catches and also stumping skipper Reinzie Perera. The ever agile Ballale set an example to the rest of his teammates. This was one of the lowest score made by an Antonian side against Trinity for quite some time. The Antonians 126 came in 240 minutes after 67.4 overs.