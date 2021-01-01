Twelve Sri Lankan Cricketers for Abu Dhabi Ten10 Tournament-by Indika Welagedara
(From left) Top row – Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Bottom row-Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksha
Source:Dailynews
Twelve Sri Lankan Cricketers have been picked to play in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Ten10 league, which will be worked off from 28th January to 6th February. All the matches are down to be played at Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament, which surged in popularity during the 2019 edition with a huge global television audience, will build upon the popularity of the international game. Sri Lanka Cricketers picked so far is as follows,
Thisara Perera, Pune Devils
Dasun Shanaka – Delhi Bulls
Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Deccan Gladiators
Dushmantha Chameera – Delhi Bulls
Wanindu Hasaranga – Deccan Gladiators
Isuru Udana – Bangla Tigers
Chamara Kapugedara – Pune Devils
Lahiru Kumara – Deccan Gladiators
Avishka Fernando -Team Abu Dhabi
Ajantha Mendis – Pune Devils
Nuwan Pradeep – Northern Warriors
Maheesh Theekshana – Northern Warriors