Twelve Sri Lankan Cricketers for Abu Dhabi Ten10 Tournament-by Indika Welagedara

(From left) Top row – Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Bottom row-Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksha

Source:Dailynews

Twelve Sri Lankan Cricketers have been picked to play in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Ten10 league, which will be worked off from 28th January to 6th February. All the matches are down to be played at Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament, which surged in popularity during the 2019 edition with a huge global television audience, will build upon the popularity of the international game. Sri Lanka Cricketers picked so far is as follows,

Thisara Perera, Pune Devils

Dasun Shanaka – Delhi Bulls

Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Deccan Gladiators

Dushmantha Chameera – Delhi Bulls

Wanindu Hasaranga – Deccan Gladiators

Isuru Udana – Bangla Tigers

Chamara Kapugedara – Pune Devils

Lahiru Kumara – Deccan Gladiators

Avishka Fernando -Team Abu Dhabi

Ajantha Mendis – Pune Devils

Nuwan Pradeep – Northern Warriors

Maheesh Theekshana – Northern Warriors