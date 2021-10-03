Two businessmen further remanded over Garlic Scam-by Lakmal Sooriyagoda

Source:Dailymirror

Two businessmen arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting to remove two containers with 54,000 kilograms of garlic belonging to Lanka Sathosa were today ordered to be further remanded till October 5 by Welisara Magistrate’s Court.

Two suspects Welaudam Siridaran the sole proprietor of S.K Traders and his uncle Sinnaiyah Kamalakumar were arrested on the charges of aiding and abetting, criminal breach of trust, concealing information and the unlawful release of goods.

Magistrate Heshantha de Mel yesterday issued orders directing Mobile Service providers to provide telephone conversation details regarding the investigations. The Court further issued an order directing the Manager of Perera and sons Pvt Ltd to provide CCTV footage as requested by defence Darshana Kuruppu who appered for the two businessmen in order to prove his clients’ innocence.

Counsel Darshana Kuruppu further said the first suspect Susil Perera, the Deputy General Manager of the Sathosa Financial Division arrested over the incident has already been granted bail.

Defence counsel had earlier informed court that a false case had been filed against his clients aiming to protect the real culprits.

Meanwhile, the Special Crimes Investigation Unit of the Peliyagoda Police informed Court that the IGP has directed to hand over the investigation to CID.

President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanna appeared for the interest of N.S. Enterprises.