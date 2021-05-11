Two companies play deaf and dumb on directives issued against use of polythene/plastic- By Ifham Nizam

Source:Island

A new shampoo claiming to be nourishing, soft and smooth with egg protein is planning to hit the market in sachets format despite a ban on such packaging for shampoos.

Authorities are puzzled by the introduction of this shampoo in sachets when the Ministry of Environment has given strict guidelines to put an end to polythene sachet format packaging.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday instructed officials to take up the matter with the multinational concerned and also to look into the possibilities of canceling their environmental licenses.

Environment Minister said that the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) would take immediate legal action against two companies for violating the gazette notification banning plastics and polythene.

The Environment Ministry has taken steps to ban several related products from March 31 with the aim of reducing the use of polythene and plastics here.

The CEA has taken steps to ban sachets made of polythene and plastics weighing less than 20 grams which do not belong to the category of food and pharmaceuticals.

Accordingly, the Minister of Environment has issued a gazette notification banning five types of polythene and plastic products.

Some companies have complied with the orders and stopped manufacturing their products in sachets. The disposal of some sachets discarded after use has caused a number of serious environmental problems.

The ban was implemented after an environmental study.

Despite the ban, two companies have been found to be violating the gazette notification. Although the gazette notification prohibits the production of sachets of less than 20 grams, one company continues to manufacture 24 grams of sachets using polythene and plastic.

It has also been reported that another company is still carrying out the relevant manufacturing activities in spite of the ban.

Minister Amaraweera has instructed the CEA yesterday to take all necessary steps against the two companies after discussions with all legal divisions, Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.