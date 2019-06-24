Two storied house on premier location at lake Gardens off Lake Drive – Close to Royal Colombo golf and top schools
Property details
Property Type: House
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms/WCs: 4
Floor area: 2500
No. of floors: 2
Car parking spaces: 2
Area of land: 10 perches
Availability: Available now
Nearest bus stop: 500m
Nearest train station:
Property features
AC ROOMS
HOT WATER
EN SUITE ROOMS
MAINLINE WATER
OVERHEAD WATER STORAGE
GARAGE
PRIVATE GARDEN
SERVANT’S ROOM
SERVANT’S TOILET
Price: A$599000
Contact: Nalin: 0458 000 674 (Australia) or +61 458 000 674 (Overseas)
Price: A$599000
Contact: Nalin: 0458 000 674 (Australia) or +61 458 000 674 (Overseas)
Leave a Reply