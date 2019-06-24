Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Two storied house on premier location at lake Gardens off Lake Drive. Close to Royal Colombo golf and top schools.

Two storied house on premier location at lake Gardens off Lake Drive – Close to Royal Colombo golf and top schools

Property details

Property Type: House
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms/WCs: 4
Floor area: 2500
No. of floors: 2
Car parking spaces: 2
Area of land: 10 perches
Availability: Available now
Nearest bus stop: 500m
Nearest train station:

Property features
AC ROOMS
HOT WATER
EN SUITE ROOMS
MAINLINE WATER
OVERHEAD WATER STORAGE
GARAGE
PRIVATE GARDEN
SERVANT’S ROOM
SERVANT’S TOILET

 

Price: A$599000

Contact: Nalin: 0458 000 674 (Australia) or +61 458 000 674 (Overseas)

