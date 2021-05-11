Two uncapped players named in Sri Lanka ODI Squad-Dhammika Ratnaweera

Binura Fernando and Shrian Fernando

Source:Dailynews

Two uncapped fast bowlers Shrian Fernando and Binura Fernando were named in the Sri Lanka 18-member One Day International (ODI) Squad for the tour of Bangladesh, which begins on May 16.

The team will most probably be captained by dashing opening batsman Kusal Janith Perera, an official close to the Sri Lanka Team told the Daily News yesterday.

“We are focusing on the 2023 World Cup and this is a good learning experience for the players.”

“We want to groom a new captain and most probably Kusal Mendis is tipped to be the new Vice-Captain. We want to give him that confidence by naming him as the Vice-Captain.”

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODI’s in Dhaka from May 23.

Shiran Fernando, who turned 28 years last Tuesday, is a member of the Tamil Union Club. The right-arm medium pacer was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined in a hotel in Colombo and is expected to be discharged on May 8.

Promising players like Dhananjaya Lakshan, Janith Liyanage and Kamil Mishara are also in line to join the squad.

“The selectors want to give opportunities to the young players, so it’s likely that several senior players will get dropped from the side.”

“Our aim is to set up shadow players for the national team and especially to focus on the 2023 World Cup,” the source added further.

The probable squad: Kusal Janith Perera (Captain), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ramesh Mendis and Akila Dhananjaya.

The schedule:

May 16: Sri Lanka Team Departs to Bangladesh

May 21: One-Day Practice Game – Intra-Squad at BKSP – Savar

May 23: 1st ODI at Dhaka (Day/Night)

May 25: 2nd ODI at Dhaka (Day/Night)

May 28: 3rd ODI at Dhaka (Day/Night)

May 29: Departure