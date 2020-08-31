Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Uma Panch – Speaker | Trainer | Coach | Lecturer (SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA)

Uma Panch – Speaker | Trainer | Coach | Lecturer (SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA)

Uma Panch – Speaker | Trainer | Coach | Lecturer (SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA)

 

Meet Uma Panch

Uma Panch

Uma is a Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Transformational Mindset Coach, and Author. She is the founder of a social enterprise called iBeyondBliss Personal & Corporate Wellness. Uma is a visiting faculty in Australian Universities.

Uma works with Celebrities, Leaders, CEOs, Business Owners, high profile Professionals including Doctors, Behavioural Therapists, Lawyers, Engineers and Educators to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. She will help you to reprogram your mind, rewire your mind and transform your life.

She is the winner of four Awards from Australia which includes the Belle Polle Memorial Price, Highest Academic Achiever Award and DUX award for her 6.7/7 GPA. She is also the winner of the Entrepreneur Award for her positive contribution to society. She has positively disrupted the status quo and become a multi-award winner for her distinguished achievements.

Uma Panch is arguably one of the most successful and empowered women of her generation. She is a visionary and change-maker who is driven to positively impact the world. She is based in Sydney, Australia and travels around the world inspiring, motivating and empowering people.

UMA’S PURPOSE

To create positive life transformations and to make a difference in the world.

 

A Corporate Trainer

Uma’s training is inspired by ancient Eastern and Western wisdom backed by modern science. Uma creates curiosity and transformational change in her participants by using the techniques of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Subconconcious conditioning, Deep state repatterning.

Uma Panch


UMA’S VISION

To inspire, motivate and empower mankind to become the best version they can be.

A Transformational Coach

Uma decodes the secret to an Extraordinary life and leaves her clients excited, inspired and energised to take action and see tangible results. She does this by creating deep change in the client’s subconscious mind and activates real deep transformation at the moment. She skillfully shifts her clients from Oh No to Ah Ha!

Uma Panch


UMA’S MISSION

To re-calibrate people’s internal compass & re-engineer their lives to see the infinite possibilities.

 

A Motivational Speaker

With over 25 years of corporate and business experience, Uma has in-depth knowledge of her field & speaks on a diversity of topics such as Mindfulness, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Business, Academics, Success, Mindset, Women Empowerment, Emotional & Mental Wellbeing, Holistic Wellness, and more.

Uma Panch


Awards & Achievements

Uma has positively disrupted the status quo and become a multi-award winner for her distinguished achievements.



About iBeyondBliss

At iBeyondBliss Personal & Corporate Wellness, we understand that mental and emotional well-being is a pathway to high performance and happiness. We are specialised in delivering robust and scientifically proven wellness and performance training and coaching programs. We currently deliver training programs for premium organisations globally, encompassing a range of industries including Education Institutions, Information Technology, Hotels, Health and Fitness Centers, NGOs, Entertainment, Media and more.

To cater to the needs of the individual’s wellbeing we have started a project called “The Mindfulness Movement”. The purpose of this movement is to create awareness about the concept of Mindfulness and its benefits in reducing stress, improving people’s performance leading to organisational productivity and profits.

It is our mission to offer unique services for your Personal & Corporate Wellness needs. 

You request ~ We deliver

So why not start by contacting us now to explore how best we can support your needs?

Mind Mastery Academy

Uma has embarked on the journey to create an awareness in the community and introduce them to the possibility of executing the power of the mind over matter to break barriers, find infinite solutions and demonstrate to people that anything is achievable in our life.

Through this Mind Mastery project, Uma shares her knowledge and wisdom around the topics of Personal Development, Positive Psychology, Mindfulness, Human Behaviour, Subconscious Conditioning, Holistic Wellness and much more. She shares with her clients her key Life Management Toolkit to successfully navigate through challenges and succeed in the game of life.

Mind Mastery Academy is an online education platform that Uma has created to offer her courses and programs.

Leadership & Emotional Intelligence

Unlock Your Subconscious Mind
How to Overcome Negative Thinking

Personal Transformation Journey
Mindfulness for Holistic Wellness

Holistic Goal Setting

MESSAGE

Please join us on this journey to transform our world into a magnificent place with extraordinary human beings…

Uma’s Journey

The essence of the given name Uma stands for ambition, independence, strength, reliability, determination and professionalism. Success and endurance are two words that describe Uma the best.

Tell us about iBeyondBliss

iBeyondBliss Personal & Corporate Wellness Wellness was born out of my self-need for a personalised and accessible natural way to balance my emotions, reduce stress, boost happiness and increase peak performance.

Having navigated through several difficult life transitions myself, I know the pain points of those undergoing emotional and mental turbulence. 

What excites you most about your work?

What inspires and motivates me about my profession is the opportunity to be a part of my client’s positive transformation. I savour and truly cherish every moment of coaching and mentoring my clients as I guide them through their ‘Oh No’ moments and celebrate their ‘Aa Ha’ moments

Share your Magic Power with us?

I believe I have the magic power to tap into my subconscious mind and architect of my abundant and prosperous life. I leverage my personal power to guide me into my greatness. This self-awakening and enlightenment were life-changing for me and I am moving towards my goal of self-mastery and self-actualisation.

 

Life is a roller-coaster ride. Don’t let life happen to you, make life happen for you.

Think about this…What is missing in your life right now? What is your biggest problem right now? I can help you solve your problem.

” We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them ” ~ Albert Einstein

I will CHALLENGE you to think beyond your limits

I will CHAMPION you to succeed in your life

I will CHEER you on your accomplishments

Your answers are within you and I will help you to unravel them.

If you are committed to working on yourself, I am committed to working with you.

xOxO

Uma Panch

MINDSET ALCHEMIST

Let’s work together to re-engineer your life!

