University of Colombo Alumni of NSW Establishes Self-Sustainable Scholarships

The University of Colombo Alumni Association of NSW (UCAANSW, web page: https://cuaansw.org.au/), the first ever in the state of NSW, was established in 2016 with a vision to encourage and promote close links between the University and alumni, as well as strengthen old and foster new friendships amongst the alumni. Since then, UCAANSW has organised many welfare activities and fund-raising events to benefit the alumni, students, University staff, victims of disasters and those experiencing hardships in Australia and Sri Lanka.

One of UCAANSW’s biggest missions has been to establish and sustain scholarships to financially challenged students of the University of Colombo, who have not received financial assistance. This came to fruition in 2018 and since then, we have helped 36 students by awarding financial scholarships during their undergraduate candidature totalling 1.85 million rupees (approximately AUD 16,500). Our primary source of funding has been through events organised by the UCAANSW Committees since 2016 and membership fees, as well as individual donors who have actively come forward to support this worthy cause. We sincerely acknowledge all of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by past committees, members, alumni and the wider Sri Lankan community in achieving these endeavours. We would also like to offer our special thanks to “Sarasavi Mithuro” an alumni organisation, for coordinating the disbursement of scholarships in Sri Lanka.









In 2020, the scholarship project reached new heights with the establishment of a self-sustainable Scholarship program directly at the University of Colombo, sponsored by UCAANSW. This was facilitated by the hard work and accomplishments of past and current committees since the association’s inception. At present, we have placed a fixed deposit of AUD 30,000 (approximately Rs 4 million) at the People’s Bank in Sri Lanka. The interest earned from this deposit will help support 9 scholarships of Rs 30,000 each year, commencing in 2021. We wholeheartedly acknowledge the immense support and guidance received from the Vice Chancellor, Senior Professor Chandrika Wijeyaratne and other staff including the Senior Assistant Registrar-student welfare and Bursar & Student Counsellor of the University of Colombo.

Though the planned fund-raising events of 2020 were stalled due to unforeseen COVID-19 restrictions, establishing a self-sustainable scholarship project has proved to be a great achievement. Further, the potential to enhance capital exists, which will allow us to help more future students in genuine need of support, achieve their career aspirations.

If you wish to contribute towards the UCAANSW scholarship fund to support undergraduate students at the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka please be kind enough to make a donation. Any amount you donate will help enable a deserving Sri Lankan student look towards a brighter future.

Please make your contribution referencing to the SCHOLARSHIP FUND & your name in the transaction.

Commonwealth Bank, Australia

Name: University of Colombo Alumni association of NSW Inc.

BSB: 062-347 Account number: 10798581

For any questions or suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us on uoc.alumninsw@gmail.com

We would like to sincerely thank e-Lanka for their support with promotion of UCAANSW events.

UCAANSW Committee (2019/2020)

Dr Nalika Kodituwakku (President), Mr Sam Wimalasiri (Vice President),

Dr Kamali Kannangara (Secretary/Public Officer), Mr Chameera Jayasekara (Media Officer)

Mr Buddhika Edirisinghe (Treasurer), Dr Chaminda Egodage, Mr Sumith Ranasinghe,

Mr Chaandana Senevirathne, Dr Ranjalee Liyanasuriya, Mr Anton Fernando, Dr Ruwan Walpola.







