Upali Dassanayake’s funeral today

Source:Dailynews

One of the top leading motor racing riders in seventies and former Parliamentarian Upali Dassanayake from Pannala passed away on Monday.

Upali was the first man to set up a moto-super cross track on using his private land and spending his own money for the benefit of motor racing drivers in Sri Lanka back in 1989. Later he also took steps to lay an international level 1.7 km tarmac circuit alongside the Supercross track.

Upali was a leading racer competing in the higher class category and winning many events in Katukrurunda race meets and also road races held in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Kurunegala, and other parts of the country. He was riding on 350cc and 750cc classes during his racing career. He has been a competitor at international racing events too and has stepped on to the podium on many occasions.

He held many positions in most motorcycle racing associations and Federations. At the time of his death he was serving as the President – Federation of Motor Cycle Sports in Sri Lanka and President – Sri Lanka Racing Riders Association.