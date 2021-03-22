Urban Forest Park in Colombo City – symmetrical manifestation

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Encompassing a network of verdant vistas with trees planted sporadically, water parks and a space to dine within magnificent greenery, Galle Face Urban Forest Park and the Beira Lake Open Air Restaurant is an urban oasis adorning the landscape of Colombo City that was declared open recently. As there are plants and trees intermittently in the Urban Forest Park with vistas of Beira Lake and the cool breeze, dining is within verdant vegetation. Spread within two acres in the heart of Colombo City, the Forest Park and the Open Air Restaurant is indeed a cynosure of all eyes.

Situated in Scout Road which runs across Galle Face Road, along the Beira Lake, the Urban Forest Park is a symmetrical manifestation of trees and foliage. The corridor at the center of the Forest Park made of red beams with surrounding water highlights the water park section of the Park. There is an open area in the Forest Park with a few cement chairs and tables to sit and relax as well for those who prefer to dine basking in the glory of the surroundings. The beautifully laid out landscaped paths in the Forest Park serve as jogging areas for the fitness enthusiasts. There is a mini workout space with exercise machines which has been installed for those who want to exercise.

Beira Lake Open Air Restaurant (also known as Dining Capsule) and the Galle Face Urban Forest Park are located about 750 meters away from each other. There are several food outlets within convertainers which offer a diverse range of food as well as beverages, Sri Lankan food and beverages as well as Continental food.

The Forest Park and the Open Air Restaurant is an ideal place for families, small children, youths as well as elderly who want to relax and unwind in a salubrious environment. The best time to visit the Forest Park is early morning or late evening when the sun recedes into the evening skyline. At dusk, the lights in the Forest Park are switched on creating a surreal atmosphere, rendering the site more breathtaking with vistas of Beira Lake. Music playing in the background and the lights as well as colors of the surrounding alternated with the sound of water from the water feature, the Forest Park is similar to a location described in a fairy tale.

There is a water show at the Forest Park daily which is displayed free of charge, the first of its kind in Sri Lanka, a unique entertainment for everybody in a spectacular environment. This is an ideal place for those who want to relax and unwind after a busy day.

The Forest Park and the Open Air Restaurant had been set up with the objective of embedding an eco-friendly atmosphere to Colombo City as well as to transform the City as one of the rapidly developing cities in the South Asian region.

The Forest Park and the Open Air Restaurant is a collaborative endeavor of the Urban Development Authority and Sri Lanka Land Reclamation Development Corporation; the project design, landscape consultancy as well as the architecture of the site. The entire project had been completed within six months.

Water show at the Forest Park is held daily from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

Image Courtesy: yamu.lk