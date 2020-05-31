V i M Tech Pty Ltd

Welcome to Vim Tech Pty Ltd! Looking for a reliable place for all your AUTO Repairs and services with reasonable prices? Vimtech is what you are looking for…… Vimtech offers you Warranty on all repairs, no matter how small or big the job may be Rego and RTA check while you wait. Full service by a well qualified , experienced technician Quality tyres and batteries at low price. All of this conveniently located within 5 minutes walk of pendle Hill station with plenty of car park

We undertake the following Services. Apart from these services we can cater to specific needs or problems seen in your vehicle. Please feel free to call us or mail us for assistance.

49 Point Safety Check

Comprehensive 97 Point Check

Manufacturers Handbook Service

Brakes / Clutch / Gear Servicing

Steering / Suspension Servicing

Vehicle / Roadworthy Testing

Engine / Transmissio Servicing

Exhaust / Cooling Servicing

Electrical

Tyre Repairs / Wheel Alignment

Engine Repairs

Towing Service