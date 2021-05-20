V. P. Gunathilake – a legendary volleyball player from RCAF

Source:Dailynews

V. P. Gunathilake was a brilliant volleyball player who represented Sri Lanka, Royal Ceylon Air Force (RCAF) and Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) volleyball teams with distinction.

He was the first volleyball player from the SLAF to represent the National Volleyball Team. He played for Ceylon in two matches against the Japan National Team in Colombo on October 8 and 9, 1970 and Test Matches against Kerala Province Team from India from November 1 to 10, 1973 in Sri Lanka.

He captained the Ceylon Team in one Test Match against the Kerala Team in the series.

He captained the Sri Lanka Volleyball President’s Team against the visiting Kiyanshu Province Team from China in September 1974.

He was the Vice-Captain of the National Team, which won a Bronze Medal at the Ali Jinna Memorial International Invitational Volleyball Tournament held from October 28 to November 7, 1976 in Pakistan.

This is considered the first medal won by the Sri Lanka National Volleyball Team at an International event.

He represented the National Volleyball Team during the tour to China from November 11 to 25, 1976.

Gunathilake won the Varatharasa Trophy, which is awarded to the Most Outstanding Sports Personality of the Year in the SLAF in 1974 and was the first volleyball player to win this prestigious award.

He was the leading SLAF player in SLAF’s historic win at the National Volleyball Championship in 1974.

He won the Golden Eagle Trophy for volleyball from 1973 to 1978 and was awarded Defence Services colours for volleyball.

He captained the SLAF Volleyball Team in 1972 and 1973.

Air Commodore Padman de Costa (Former Secretary Air Force Sports Council and Defence Services Sports Board)