Vaccination drive to be extended to three more districts

Source:Dailymirror

The vaccination drive which is currently underway in the Western Province would be extended to three more districts such as Kandy, Kurunegala and Ratnapura, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said today.

She told media that they had so far vaccinated over 1.1 million people and expecting to vaccinate about 13 million people.

“The vaccination drive will be rolled out to the three districts once it is completed in the Western Province,” she said.

The Health Minister said the vaccines would be given to people above 30 years of age.

“The number of people above 60 is estimated to 2.3 million, while there are 5.3 million of people between the age 40 to 50. The number of people between 30 to 40 is estimated around 3.3 million,” she added.

Moreover, she said the vaccination drive in other districts would also be carried out as per the supply of vaccines. (Sheain Fernandopulle)